Legal Matters: From where is executive order power derived and can businesses enforce mask rule?

Face masks. We all liked them better when they were generally for medical or surgical use, and unless we chose to cover up because of a cold, we could walk around with our bare faces hanging out.
But now we have a pandemic. Under an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan that became effective April 17, face coverings are now required in retail stores, on public transportation and while working at businesses in the state.
The face-covering order follows a series of executive orders, beginning with the March 5 proclamation of a state of emergency in Maryland. Effective March 17, the governor ordered a stay-at-home provision that prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people and closed senior centers and non-essential businesses.
Governors of many other states also issued state-of-emergency proclamations following the rising incidence of COVID-19, the coronavirus that spreads easily from person to person and has caused serious illnesses and deaths.
In our state, governors draw their power to proclaim an emergency and order restrictions from the public safety article of the Maryland Code. One section says, “. . . If the Governor finds that an emergency has developed or is impending due to any cause, the Governor shall declare a state of emergency by executive order or proclamation.
“The state of emergency continues until the Governor finds that the threat or danger has passed or the emergency has been dealt with to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist; and terminates the state of emergency by executive order or proclamation.”
The law limits a state of emergency to 30 days unless the governor renews it. It also provides that the General Assembly may terminate a state of emergency at any time by joint resolution. If the legislature votes to terminate a state of emergency, the governor is required to issue an executive order ending it.
What if you just decide not to wear a mask? Both orders carry a possible penalty of a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison for violation.
What if you have tried unsuccessfully to buy a mask? Informal reports locally indicate that surgical masks are nearly impossible to find for sale in Westminster area stores. The executive order requires only that faces be covered, so a kerchief or scarf to cover mouth and nose is an allowed alternative.
Some stores have begun posting notices that shoppers without face coverings will be asked to leave. Can they evict a customer for failing or refusing to cover nose and mouth?
Yes. Businesses are private enterprises, which means owners have rights to manage and control them.
There are some limits on that power. The federal Civil Rights Act makes it illegal for a business to bar or evict someone because of race or national origin. But if a business requires all shoppers to wear face coverings, discrimination on the basis of race, creed or national origin is not an issue.
Donna Engle is a retired Westminster attorney. Her Legal Matters column, which provides legal information but not legal advice, appears on the second and fourth Sunday each month in Life & Times. Email her at denglelaw@gmail.com.