Engle: Supreme Court justices have latitude on recusing themselves, state judges rules to follow

U.S. Supreme Court justices’ decisions on whether to recuse themselves from cases involving the Trump Administration have been in the news recently.
President Donald Trump demanded that Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor opt not to participate in any cases involving his administration, according to Feb. 25 news reports.
Trump declared that the two justices could not impartially hear cases involving him or his administration. His comments drew criticism from legal experts.
Regardless of the merits of Trump’s position, he is not the first president to become frustrated with the Supreme Court.
Franklin Roosevelt, angered when the court overturned some of his New Deal legislation during the Great Depression, attempted in 1937 to increase the number of justices. Roosevelt wanted one additional justice for each sitting justice over age 70 so he could appoint more New Deal-friendly justices. His effort failed, and there are still nine justices today.
No matter what a president demands, Supreme Court justices have the right to decide whether they can impartially hear a case and come to an opinion based on law and fact, not personal prejudice. If a justice thinks he cannot, he can recuse — opting out of hearing the case.
If the Supreme Court justices were Maryland state court judges, they would be subject to the written rules of the Maryland Code of Judicial Conduct. Whether they could be removed from a case would be determined by whether they violated the rules of the code, not by whether any elected official disliked their decisions.
The Maryland rule says a judge “shall recuse himself or herself from a proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Examples of reasons to recuse cited in the rule include instances where the judge has a personal bias for or against a party or a party’s lawyer or has outside knowledge about disputed evidence in the case.
If a judge previously served as a lawyer in a case that is now coming before her, or if one of her former law practice associates served as a lawyer in the case before the judge was appointed, or if the judge was a material witness in the case, she is expected to recuse herself under the rule.
Suppose the judge was a government agency attorney before being appointed to the bench. If he worked in the Department of the Environment, for example, would he be obliged to sit out all cases where lawyers from that department are arguing before the court? The rule says no.
“A lawyer in a governmental agency does not necessarily have an association with other lawyers employed by that agency within the meaning of [the rule],” the rule states.
That means, for example, if a judge was a Department of the Environment lawyer before being appointed to the bench, he does not have to recuse himself from all cases involving the department. But if he worked closely with lawyers who will be presenting the case, the rule would require him not to participate.
