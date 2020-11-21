Legal Matters: ‘We don’t take cash.’ Coronavirus brings payment concerns

The WHO said the coronavirus spreads between people, mainly when an infected person is in close contact with another person. The virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when the person coughs, sneezes, speaks, sings or breathes heavily. These liquid particles are different sizes, ranging from larger “respiratory droplets” to smaller “aerosols.” Other people can catch COVID-19 when the virus gets into their mouth, nose or eyes, which is more likely to happen when people are in direct or close contact with an infected person, according to WHO.