Pet Wise: Foot and nail care essential for pets

Dogs and cats have hair that grows between the pads of their paws and if left to grow too long it reduces traction on slippery floor surfaces that can cause falls and serious injury. Long hair growing under and around the paws also collects debris like leaves, twigs, pine needles, snow or ice balls and even discarded chewing gum. The hair can be trimmed with a small pair of blunt baby scissors. The removal of excess hair allows air to circulate between the pads and may prevent fungal and bacterial infections from developing. After trimming the hair, examine the condition of the pet’s paw pads and look for cuts, cracks and lumps. Dogs can develop cysts and tumors on their nail beds and on or between the pads. All of these conditions should be brought to a veterinarian’s attention.