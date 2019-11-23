Did you know, that 86 million adults have prediabetes?
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 9 out of 10 individuals with prediabetes don’t know that they have it. Research shows that structured lifestyle interventions can cut the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half.
The CDC has created a recognized National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program, called “Prevent T2.”
In this year-long program, eligible participants will follow the “Prevent T2” curriculum to learn life skills to help prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. The program site will provide all needed materials for this program.
This free, yearlong program includes meeting three times a month for the first four months, bimonthly for the next two months, and monthly for the remaining six months. The next session of the “Prevent T2 Diabetes” Prevention Program will run at the Carroll County Health Department starting Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Join us for the next program session if you are 18 years of age or older, overweight (BMI at or above 25), and meet one or more of the following criteria:
· Screen positive for prediabetes.
· Have blood test result in the prediabetes range within the last year (Hemoglobin A1C: 5.7%-6.4% OR fasting plasma glucose: 100-125 mg/dL OR two-hour plasma glucose (after a 75 gm glucose load): 140-199 mg/dL).
· Or be previously diagnosed with gestational diabetes but have no previous type 1 or 2 diabetes diagnosis.
For more information about the National Diabetes Prevention Program, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s webpage: www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/index.html. You can also take the CDC’s prediabetes risk test at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/risktest/index.html.
For more information or to register for the upcoming program, please contact Rachel Tabler, the Diabetes Prevention Program “Prevent T2” co-coordinator at the Carroll County Health Department, by email at: rachel.tabler@maryland.gov, or by phone, at: 410-876-4885.
Rachel Tabler is a health educator with the Carroll County Health Department.