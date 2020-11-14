Parenting is hard. E-SMART can help: Carroll County health department

It’s easy to know when your child needs help dealing with a fever or a broken bone but mental health concerns can sometimes be harder to identify. So how do you know if a difficult change in your child’s behavior is just growing pains or something more?
Well, for starters, you’re not alone. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Carroll County E-SMART (Early Screening, decision Making, Assessment, Referral, and Treatment) is here for you.
E-SMART provides resources for families with children from birth through age 8 who may have concerns about behavioral, developmental, or social/emotional issues, or who just want to learn more about the behaviors and moods that are typical for each stage of development.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone. That includes little kids,” says Katie Mack, E-SMART Project Director, at the Carroll County Health Department. “This is the perfect time to reach out to E-SMART. We can answer questions about how the changes in routines, worrying, and fears could be impacting your child.”
Very few parents of young children are receiving or even know about the behavioral health care that is available for their family. Those who do not meet medical and financial eligibility often find that the services, primarily designed for older children and youth are not developmentally appropriate to meet their needs. The younger children often then fall through the cracks and don’t get help until their mental health needs become urgent. Addressing those issues earlier can help children to develop the strong social and emotional skills they need throughout life.
“Parents don’t think twice about taking their children in for annual wellness checks or when they suspect something doesn’t seem right physically with their child. We have to bring that attitude to our family’s mental health as well,” Mack adds. “E-SMART makes it easy. Parents can call our referral line and talk with someone who can guide you through your concerns or recommend next steps.”
Parents can call the E-SMART referral line at 410.876.4449. The call is free and there is no commitment required. After the initial conversation, E-SMART experts can then connect children and families with existing community resources. What makes this program especially unique is that all of the services for children in Carroll County work together to serve families quickly and efficiently. Carroll County E-SMART is made possible with funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
There is no single requirement for E-SMART services, including income levels, other than the child must reside in Carroll County and be within the age range birth to age eight. E-SMART may be helpful if your child:
• Is having difficulty making friends, managing emotions, unable to control their impulses, etc.
• Is not meeting developmental milestones such as talking, walking, potty training, etc.
• Is receiving early intervention or special education services
• Was born substance-exposed
• Has experienced trauma (i.e. frightening, dangerous, or violent experiences that pose a threat to a child’s life, well-being, or sense of safety)
Or, if you have general concerns about your child’s behavior such as tantrums, defiance, not following directions, etc.
Call E-SMART to learn more or visit www.esmartcarroll.org for additional resources and information.
Doug Lent is E-SMART social marketing lead for the Maryland Family Network.
Katie Mack is E-SMART project director with the Carroll County Health Department.