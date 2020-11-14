Parenting is hard. E-SMART can help: Carroll County health department

Very few parents of young children are receiving or even know about the behavioral health care that is available for their family. Those who do not meet medical and financial eligibility often find that the services, primarily designed for older children and youth are not developmentally appropriate to meet their needs. The younger children often then fall through the cracks and don’t get help until their mental health needs become urgent. Addressing those issues earlier can help children to develop the strong social and emotional skills they need throughout life.