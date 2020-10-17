Health Dept.: Don’t put off screenings out of fear of coronavirus

If you do not have health insurance, or if your insurance does not cover routine mammograms, there is a program to help you. The Carroll County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program helps women ages 40-64 to obtain a mammogram, breast exam, and gynecological (GYN) exam if you meet qualifications. Please call 410-876-4423 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to see if you qualify and to register. Services are available at no cost to eligible women. Insured women may be eligible for the patient navigation program, which provides guidance to patients as they move through the healthcare system.