Health Dept.: Toughest skin and sunscreen myths busted

False. Any type of UV rays, whether from indoor tanning beds or outside, are harmful to the skin. Tanning indoors will not help your skin from “not burning” or acclimate it to the sun. Dr. Anne Marie McNeill from The Skin Cancer Foundation helps break this down. “A tan is a sign of sun damage to your skin’s DNA. Skin cells respond to damage from UV rays by producing more of the pigment melanin to protect themselves from further injury. But this ‘base tan’ provides a sun protection factor (SPF) of 3 or less, and anything under SPF 15 provides inadequate sunburn protection.”