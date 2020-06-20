Health Dept.: Opioids in America, then and now

After the widespread problems caused by overuse of morphine and other opioids in the 19th century, doctors around the world were hesitant to prescribe opioids for pain. However, beginning in the 1980s, a push for improved pain management combined with a few scientifically-dubious articles claiming a low risk of addiction led to an increase in opioid prescriptions in the United States. Add to these pressures Purdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing of their new opioid drug OxyContin (including all-expenses-paid conferences, millions of dollars in bonuses for sales representatives, and patient coupons for free limited-time prescriptions), and the result was a dramatic increase in opioid prescriptions beginning in the 1990s. More opioids in the community led to more misuse, more diversion (drugs being given to people to whom they were not prescribed), and more overdoses before it became clear that opioid drugs could indeed be highly addictive.