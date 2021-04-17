Health Department: April is National Alcohol Awareness Month

Did you know that the month of April is National Alcohol Awareness Month?
Alcohol Awareness Month was started in 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD). It was started as a way to get the word out and possibly draw attention to those who suffer from alcohol use disorder and to spark important conversation.
My Name is Melanie Watson, alcohol and other drug abuse prevention specialist, at the Carroll County Health Department. My role as a prevention specialist is to assist groups and community members by providing critical tools and resources which will help to engage them in healthy and productive life choices, while encouraging self-help and other support strategies.
The Carroll County Health Department has resources for families and community members who work with, know, or are personally affected by someone who is abusing alcohol and/or other drugs. Some of the services offered include recovery peer support specialist, re-entry services, parenting classes, critical life skills education, PATH Program – which helps to connect individuals with housing. The Substance Abuse Prevention Office strives to increase awareness and resiliency skills and break the stigma associated with addiction and mental health disorders. During the month of April, the prevention team will be promoting alcohol awareness, highlighting the need for education on the dangers of unsafe alcohol consumptions.
Did You Know?
● Approximately 95,000 lives are lost to excessive alcohol use each year, that is 261 per day
● Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes
● Five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women in a two-hour time span is considered binge drinking
● A standard drink is any drink that contains 0.6 fluid ounces or 14 grams of pure alcohol
● The legal age to consume alcohol is 21
The prevention team is committed to the citizens of Carroll County in providing resources and information about prevention, early Intervention, recognizing signs and symptoms, understanding risk factors, and harm reduction. All factors which could help to have a positive outcome. Some prevention measures that have been proven to be effective are healthy beliefs, clear standards, managing conflict, problem solving, open communication, strengthening family bonds, and a strong support system.
For more information or resources please contact the Carroll County Health Department Bureau of Prevention, Wellness and Recovery Substance Abuse Prevention Office at 410-876-4449. Helpful websites include www.niaaa.nih.gov (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism), www.drugabuse.gov (National Institute On Drug Abuse), and www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov (Rethinking Drinking – alcohol & your health).
Melanie Watson is alcohol and other drug abuse prevention specialist with the Carroll County Health Department.