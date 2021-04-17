Health Department: April is National Alcohol Awareness Month

The Carroll County Health Department has resources for families and community members who work with, know, or are personally affected by someone who is abusing alcohol and/or other drugs. Some of the services offered include recovery peer support specialist, re-entry services, parenting classes, critical life skills education, PATH Program – which helps to connect individuals with housing. The Substance Abuse Prevention Office strives to increase awareness and resiliency skills and break the stigma associated with addiction and mental health disorders. During the month of April, the prevention team will be promoting alcohol awareness, highlighting the need for education on the dangers of unsafe alcohol consumptions.