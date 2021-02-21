Carroll County Health Department: Dental health month focuses on importance of water

Why Water? With our bodies composed of approximately 60% water, and with water covering 71% of the Earth, water truly is nature’s drink. In fact, it’s estimated that the human body cannot go without water for more than three days! In addition to helping keep our bodies healthy, water is also great for our teeth, as it doesn’t contain harmful sugars that cause cavities, and can help wash away dangerous plaque and food particles that cling to our teeth.