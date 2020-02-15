Health Dept.: Cervical cancer questions and answers

A screening test called a Pap test can find cervical cancer and decreases a woman’s chance of dying from cervical cancer. The Pap test is a simple test that collects and looks at cells from the surface of the cervix. If the cells are abnormal, a doctor will ask for more tests to be done. When pre-cancerous cells are found and taken out of the cervix, cervical cancer can be prevented. Regular Pap tests can find cancer before it starts.