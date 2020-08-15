Health Dept: International Overdose Awareness Day a chance to raise awareness, have conversations, educate

So, what do we talk about? Do we talk about the moms and the dads, the brothers and the sisters, the sons and the daughters, the husbands and wives, the girlfriends and boyfriends, the best friends that have lost someone so near and dear to them? Or do we talk about how the family members and friends are treated after they lose someone to an overdose?
Unlike a family who has lost someone to a different disease, such as cancer, there are no casseroles, or knocks on the door, or sympathy cards in the mailbox.
Do we talk about how the family feels they cannot write in the obituary that their loved one lost their battle to the disease of addiction, just as some put their loved one lost their battle to cancer? Do we talk about the stigma, stereotypes, judgment, and blatant discrimination family and friends must face? Do we talk about the devastation that losing someone to an overdose has on a community? Do we talk about how the police and the EMS and the first responders are affected?
Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. IOAD began in Melbourne, Australia in 2001. Their website states the aim of IOAD is to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by friends and families who have lost a loved one.
The last day of August we mourn those we have lost, we mourn those we have loved, we remember the good times, we laugh, we cry, we visit grave sites.
Sept. 1 starts a new month which happens to be recovery month. We celebrate recovery and those who have successfully fought the hard fight through addiction and found recovery. We think back to the horrible days of degradation, hopelessness, using drugs against our will. But we will never forget those that we have lost along the way.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the reported overdose fatalities across the nation for the last 3 years were:
• 70,237 in 2017;
• 67,367 In 2018;
• 70,980 in 2019.
Some facts:
• From December 2018 to December 2019, overdoses increased by 4.6% nationwide.
• In Maryland alone, in the same time frame, there were 2,360 fatalities due to drug overdoses. That is like 12 Boeing 727 commercial airliners going down in 2019, just in Maryland.
• That is 2,360 family units losing someone they love dearly to a disease they may know nothing about because they lack the awareness.
• That is 2,360 families that have to face stigma, stereotype, judgment, and blatant discrimination, just in Maryland, because of the lack of awareness.
So, how do we raise awareness?
We have conversations where we aren’t scared to ask questions, we aren’t scared to answer questions. We educate ourselves. We do the research. Start with visiting overdoseday.com to learn more about International Overdose Awareness Day.
Instead of shutting our blinds and shutting our doors when our neighbors are struggling with addiction, we open our doors and ask, “How can I help?” Make the casseroles, knock on doors, and put sympathy cards in mailboxes.
Our local health department offers lots of resources. Watch the new “Heroin Still Kills” film (heroinstillkills.com) produced by the Carroll County Health Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Attend a free mental health first-aid course at Carroll Community College (visit carrollcc.edu). Attend a free Narcan training at Access Carroll and learn what Narcan is and how it works (visit accesscarroll.org for more information).
For more information visit the Carroll County Health Departments website at www.cchd.maryland.gov or call the Bureau of Prevention, Wellness and Recovery at 410-876-4449.
Heather Asbury is a certified peer recovery specialist, Overdose Prevention, with the Carroll County Health Department.