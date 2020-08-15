Health Dept: International Overdose Awareness Day a chance to raise awareness, have conversations, educate

Do we talk about how the family feels they cannot write in the obituary that their loved one lost their battle to the disease of addiction, just as some put their loved one lost their battle to cancer? Do we talk about the stigma, stereotypes, judgment, and blatant discrimination family and friends must face? Do we talk about the devastation that losing someone to an overdose has on a community? Do we talk about how the police and the EMS and the first responders are affected?