Health Dept.: Fun and healthy activities to do during quarantine

Nutrition is the backbone of our overall health. By eating healthy, you are giving your body the nutrients to function optimally. The benefits of healthy eating include reduced risk of chronic disease such as heart disease, hypertension (high blood pressure), type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer, improved immune system, better mood, and improved memory. Keep in touch with family and close friends and swap healthy recipes, or find some ideas on the internet! Get your kids involved too. By assisting with the prepping of meals and snacks, children are more likely to eat those foods, and it’s a very fun activity to keep them busy! Be sure that your recipes are low in calories, fat, and sugar, and high in fiber, water, vitamins, minerals, and protein.