Health Dept.: Fun and healthy activities to do during quarantine

Recently, everyone has been stuck at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While this is important during this public health emergency, it is not healthy to be sitting around and doing nothing. We should be taking advantage of this extra time we have, and take care of our health and to have fun while doing it. There are many advantages of keeping your mental and physical health in tip top shape. Take a look at some of these ideas below.
Cook healthy meals
Nutrition is the backbone of our overall health. By eating healthy, you are giving your body the nutrients to function optimally. The benefits of healthy eating include reduced risk of chronic disease such as heart disease, hypertension (high blood pressure), type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer, improved immune system, better mood, and improved memory. Keep in touch with family and close friends and swap healthy recipes, or find some ideas on the internet! Get your kids involved too. By assisting with the prepping of meals and snacks, children are more likely to eat those foods, and it’s a very fun activity to keep them busy! Be sure that your recipes are low in calories, fat, and sugar, and high in fiber, water, vitamins, minerals, and protein.
Exercise
In addition to nutrition, exercise is another very important aspect of overall health. Some benefits of exercise include helping to control your weight, improved immune function, sleep, and mental health, reduced risk of chronic disease, increased self-esteem and an overall sense of well-being. You can do traditional exercise, or just increase physical activity by making everyday activities more active. If interested in traditional exercise, many online workout programs are offering free trials. Take advantage of this and see what types of exercise you like!
Get Outdoors
Getting outdoors is so important to give you a change of scenery (rather than being stuck inside!). Not only does it give you mental clarity, but it also gives you the opportunity to do other activities that you otherwise would not be able to do indoors, such as planting a garden, going for a walk, run or bike ride, playing catch with your little ones, sidewalk chalk, hopscotch, and much more!
Do arts and Crafts
Kids love arts and crafts! They’re fun, but also great for their minds. It helps them to express their creativity, inspires them to think critically, improves coordination and fine motor skills, and teaches shapes, colors and textures for the younger ones. Some craft ideas are making cards for friends and loved ones, finger painting, coloring, sensory bottles, making slime, tie-dye, and origami.
Read
Reading is very beneficial for everyone! It builds vocabulary, stimulates your mental health, improves memory, focus and concentration, and builds your writing skills. You may not be able to make it to the library due to local closures, but there are many reading apps available on smartphones or tables. And many libraries have digital libraries available to borrow ebooks! Dive into a great fiction or non-fiction story, or check out some self-help books to take advantage of boosting your mental health!
In addition to all of these, it is very important to keep in contact with family and friends. Pick up the phone and call or have a virtual meeting. Make sure everyone is doing well, and share these fun activities with them!
For more information on staying healthy contact the Carroll County Health Department at www.cchd.maryland.gov or www.cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.
Lauren Harrison is a health educator with the Carroll County Health Department.