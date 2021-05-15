The Late Bloomer: Making war on the ‘valueless plant’ we call weeds

As a last resort (in my opinion), herbicides may be used, but sparingly and only on targeted plants. I don’t know of any other way to conquer poison ivy, for instance. Burning it is a bad idea because the smoke can set off an allergic reaction. Digging won’t work unless we’re sure we can get every last piece, because it can regenerate from a bit of root. Chopping it back as far as possible and then spraying or painting the remaining stem with an herbicide like Roundup should do the trick.