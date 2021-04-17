The Late Bloomer: Building a garden to help our disappearing pollinators

Other plants around the yard have turned out to be good pollinator attractors, some accidentally. The pussy willow is an excellent source of early spring pollen when few other plants are blooming. I bought a bluebeard one year just because I loved the pure blue blooms, and it is alive with bees and butterflies when it blooms in summer. Our two apple trees attract bees in the spring when they’re blooming, and when apples appear, the bees (and wasps, I might add) feast on the juice. And the mimosa tree looks magical when the feathery pink blooms appear and butterflies and bees form clouds around the tree.