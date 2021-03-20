The Late Bloomer: Growing food and when to plant

I am in awe of my friend Barbara Fogg, of Sykesville. She was out in her garden harvesting arugula for fresh salads in mid-February while there was still snow on the ground. Although she claims not to be an expert, she has been growing things most of her life. She and her husband Norm have six 4x4 square-foot raised beds with a cold frame – custom made by their son – that fits over one of them. They start planting different varieties of lettuce and kale in November. The cold frame acts like a mini greenhouse and keeps the vegetables from freezing. This allows Barb and Norm to have fresh salad all winter long.