The Late Bloomer: Growing food and when to plant

Now that spring is finally here, what can we plant?
That question is not as easy to answer as I thought it would be. Different vegetables have different temperature preferences. Some don’t do well with transplanting and shouldn’t be started from seed inside. Some do fine with direct planting outside, even in cold weather. Some dislike heat, others love it.
Growing veggies is definitely an educational experience.
Fortunately, we have great resources online. The Maryland Extension has excellent charts showing when to plant vegetables at https://extension.umd.edu/hgic/topics/when-plant-vegetables-maryland.
Also, the Old Farmers Almanac (www.almanac.com) is full of valuable information. If you go there now, you can get an offer to receive a free copy of their guide, “How to Start a Vegetable Garden.”
Here are some examples of when vegetables can be planted outside.
Right now, we can plant peas, potatoes, radishes, cabbage, rhubarb, garlic, asparagus, and onions grown from seed (onion transplants should wait until April 1).
On or around April 1, we can start planting beets, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, leeks, lettuce and parsley.
Carrots, celery, and Swiss chard should wait for mid-April.
By the first week of May, we can plant beans, okra, spinach, summer squash, sweet corn and tomatoes.
And by mid-May, we can plant cantaloupes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, soybeans, winter squash, sweet potatoes and watermelon.
Note that most of these dates are for planting seeds directly outside, but most seedlings can be planted directly in the ground after the danger of frost is past, sometime around May 15.
This list also doesn’t include vegetables that can be started late in the season, but you can find information on those on the Maryland Extension website.
The question of when to plant is complicated further by different ways we can extend the season in either direction using greenhouses, cold frames, cloches (bell-shaped coverings that can be used to protect individual plants), and floating row covers.
I am in awe of my friend Barbara Fogg, of Sykesville. She was out in her garden harvesting arugula for fresh salads in mid-February while there was still snow on the ground. Although she claims not to be an expert, she has been growing things most of her life. She and her husband Norm have six 4x4 square-foot raised beds with a cold frame – custom made by their son – that fits over one of them. They start planting different varieties of lettuce and kale in November. The cold frame acts like a mini greenhouse and keeps the vegetables from freezing. This allows Barb and Norm to have fresh salad all winter long.
Barb says that having their gardens has helped them make it through the pandemic without having to go to the store very often. She’s thrifty and creative about harvesting when produce is ready and using methods such as canning, pickling, and storing in the cellar to make it last all winter.
There’s no doubt that home-grown food is healthier, safer, and better tasting than anything you can get in the store. And there’s a primal satisfaction from serving up something you grew yourself. Plus, it’s fun to bring a bowlful of ripe, beautiful tomatoes into the office to share with your coworkers and see their faces light up.
I haven’t had much luck growing vegetables, except for peas and tomatoes. My problems have been legion: either bugs and disease attack them, or they turn out to be stunted and deformed, or they rot, or rabbits eat them, or I don’t harvest them on time.
A wise person once told me that if you want to grow any plant and see it thrive, all you have to do is figure out what it needs and then provide it. It sounds so easy, doesn’t it? The more research I do, the more I realize there is an art to growing food. Maybe if I had taken a little more time over the years, I could have mastered the art. Maybe it’s not too late.
Growing food is a challenge that’s well worth tackling for people who have a little time, energy, and motivation. Even if you don’t have much of a yard for growing a sizable garden (although a lot can be grown in 4x4 square-foot raised beds), container gardening is another option – and a topic for another day.
Let’s go plant something!
