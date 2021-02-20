The Late Bloomer: Even during wintry weather, time to start preparing for spring gardening

Research: There are vast quantities of information online on every conceivable gardening topic. YouTube is an excellent source of gardening tips and demonstrations. Of course, there are also armloads of books and magazines, as well as online classes, forums, and groups. Mother Earth News has a current Collector’s Edition on organic gardening that’s brimming with valuable information. The Carroll County Master Gardeners aren’t having their annual “Grow It, Eat It” classes due to the pandemic, but their Facebook page is a valuable resource. But I have to be careful not to use research as an excuse not to get outside and do some actual work.