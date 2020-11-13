An Eye for Art: Mathues developing hybrid approach to needle felting

Gayle Mathues is a local fiber artist specializing in needle felted sculptures. “I have always been interested in art and being creative," she said, adding that her parents gave her a drawing set when she was 12 and that when she was 15, she took private oil painting lessons at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
The desire to be in art never left Mathues. She wanted to major in art at Mt. Olivet College in Michigan but lacked confidence and was intimidated by the other art majors she considered more talented than herself. “Fear and lack of confidence have been big obstacles to overcome. So, I chose the safe way and got a degree in education," Mathues said. "After all, I come from a long line of teachers.”
Mathues moved to Tallahassee, Florida, for her first teaching position. Art went on hold in her life for many years although she filled her creative itch with needle arts.
“I have always been attracted to fiber and fabric. I was in 4-H sewing from the time I was 8. I learned to knit and do needlepoint, candlewicking, shadow work embroidery and ribbon embroidery, which is embroidery using narrow strips of silk ribbon to create a project. Rarely has there ever been a time that I wasn’t making something,” Mathues said.
She got married and raised her family. Eventually her husband took a job in Columbia and moved to Carroll County. “The farms are very much like southern Michigan where I grew up. I love it here,” she said.
One day Mathues was looking at a website about knitting that also offered a book on needle felting. She had never heard of needle felting but there was a spark of recognition that she had found her niche. Matheus found sarafinafiberart.com that offered many free on line courses. Mathues ordered a kit and completed her first project, a mouse. In 2014, Mathues attended a three-day class at Sara Fina fiber art in Elkton. The students made donkeys and reindeer. But seeing the quality of work of the other felters who had come from across the country, she got discouraged and quit felting.
Eventually, Mathues picked up her needles again and made an elephant. “An art teacher from one of the Carroll County Public Schools, who was a friend of mine, bought it. That was all the encouragement I needed. I have not put my needles away since.”
From that point, Mathues started making more animals and participated in local craft shows. Her first significant craft show was at Liberty High School.
“It was significant because that is where I met Carolyn Seabolt, a retired Carroll County Art teacher, McDaniel adjunct professor, partner in Off Track Art Co-operative. Seabolt loved my animals and found a spot for me in the 2018 Carroll County Artists Studio Tour (the 2020 tour runs Dec. 4-6). Seabolt has been such an encouragement to me I call her my angel,” Matheus said.
Mathues participated in the Mistletoe Mart for two years, the Piney Run Apple Festival and the Frederick Fiber Fest among other venues.
Currently, Mathues is incorporating what she has learned from various instructors and is developing her own style and methods. Some instructors use armatures, or a wire skeleton so the animals are possible while others do not. She is developing a hybrid approach to her needle felting.
“I am also branching out into the other forms of needle felting,” Mathues said. “There is 2-D felting, which is like painting with wool and results in a frameable piece of fiber art. There is also wet felting method that produces tapestry-like fiber art which can be thin or thick, depending on how much fiber one uses.”
Mathues is learning and practicing all these techniques. Currently she is taking an online needle felting course.
“I also taught this past summer at Common Ground on the Hill (commongroundonthehill.org). It was one of the biggest thrills I have had in a long time! I discovered that I love teaching and am a teacher at heart. I hope to be able to return for 2021 and expand into 2-D and wet felting instruction. My goal is to eventually teach classes in my home studio.” she said.
“It is magic,” Mathues said. “You have something that looks like some crazy alien. But by the time you are nearing the end of the process, suddenly, there it is! It is like the animal or other object just steps out and says, ‘here I am.’ It is always astonishing to me that every time, that something I make with my own hands, wool and needles becomes a nearly life-like creature. The icing on the cake is when someone falls in love with it and buys it!"
Mathues is a partner of the Off Track Art Co-operative and Gallery at 11 Liberty Street in Westminster (offtrackart.com) where her felted creations are for sale. Mathues' business and Facebook Page is Animal Faire.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.