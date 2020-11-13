An Eye for Art: Mathues developing hybrid approach to needle felting

“It is magic,” Mathues said. “You have something that looks like some crazy alien. But by the time you are nearing the end of the process, suddenly, there it is! It is like the animal or other object just steps out and says, ‘here I am.’ It is always astonishing to me that every time, that something I make with my own hands, wool and needles becomes a nearly life-like creature. The icing on the cake is when someone falls in love with it and buys it!"