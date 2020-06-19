An Eye for Art: Westminster painter has helped grandchildren find their creative side during pandemic

The recipe for the salt dough for the decorated eggs is as follows: combine one cup of flour, one half cup of salt and one half cup of water. First, stir it up, knead it for about five minutes and then roll it out. Knead until it is not crumbly. Then roll the dough out with a rolling pin. Cut out the shapes with cookie cutters or whatever you have like a water glass and put a hole in each one with a straw. Bake for 2 hours at 250 degrees.