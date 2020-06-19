An Eye for Art: Westminster painter has helped grandchildren find their creative side during pandemic

Susie Coursey is an avid painter from Westminster. Her mother was an artist, having attended the Carnegie School of Art, but as a child, Coursey never paid any attention to art.
Seven or eight years ago, Coursey went to her first paint night. A paint night is usually held for a nonprofit organization. Community members get together and do paintings with the instruction of a professional artist. Coursey painted a snow man. She enjoyed it so much she went to buy her own paints and canvases.
“I have been painting ever since,” she said.
When the Westminster Lions held a paint night that had a focus of painting birdhouses, Coursey was hooked. Now, one of her favorite things to paint is a birdhouse.
She also does a lot of canvases. When Coursey goes on vacation, she takes photographs and uses the photographs later as subjects for her painting.
Coursey used her photograph of a beautiful sunset over the mountains in Colorado as inspiration for one of her acrylic paintings. She also painted a scene in Vermont. Then, after a trip to Paris, she painted an image of the Eiffel tower.
She has also done a painting for each season. She likes to be creative with names for her paintings. One image of a dandelion is titled “Make a Wish.” The painting of autumn is called “Fall into Autumn.” A spring image of a cherry blossom tree with a swing hanging on it is called, “Fall into Spring.”
Coursey has been taking care of her grandchildren, a 9-year-old boy named Charlie and an and 11-year-old girl named Molli, who weren’t able to go to school because of the pandemic. Their parents are home health workers deemed essential.
Each day while school was in session, after their school work was completed at about 11:30 am, the children would go out for recess. After lunch they would have silent reading for a half-hour. Then, Coursey had a fun activity planned for each day that would start about 1:30 p.m.
They painted wooden birdhouses and canvases. The children made up their own images to paint. Her grandson painted a shark and her granddaughter painted a tree.
As an Easter project, they made dough out of flour, salt and water. They kneaded it and cut shapes of eggs out with cookie cutters. They put a hole in the top of each one with a straw so that the cookies could be hung up. After the cookies were baked, they painted the cookies with acrylic paints. Coursey says that she will do salt dough items for each holiday as long as the pandemic continues.
The recipe for the salt dough for the decorated eggs is as follows: combine one cup of flour, one half cup of salt and one half cup of water. First, stir it up, knead it for about five minutes and then roll it out. Knead until it is not crumbly. Then roll the dough out with a rolling pin. Cut out the shapes with cookie cutters or whatever you have like a water glass and put a hole in each one with a straw. Bake for 2 hours at 250 degrees.
The children hung the dough eggs on doorknobs and outside on trees. The eggs were put everywhere.
“I made them fun places to hang them,” Coursey said.
She bought them clay and they have been making models from the clay. He granddaughter made a flag and her grandson made dinosaurs. Since the clay was different colors, they did not have to paint them.
Coursey also planned a scavenger hunt. Each child had to find an article that had a first letter representing each letter of the alphabet. They each had a separate room for their items. They were able to go around the entire house looking for things. They had to align the items in the order of the alphabet. Her grandson tried to put the cat down for the letter C but was unsuccessful.
“The only downside was putting it all away,” Coursey said.
One day a week, the children baked cookies using their math skills to measure the flour, sugar, vanilla and other ingredients. Singing is another fun activity they did each week since the family has a piano.
She tries to do something different every day. They like to put on plays. The children write the plays themselves and act them out. Some of the themes include being at Jurassic Park. One play was a musical.
Coursey has also been teaching the children how to speak Italian.
“My father was born in Italy and spoke Italian all the time,” Coursey explained. “Since I am a bit rusty, it gives me an opportunity to practice speaking the Italian language with them. The children are enjoying it.”
Coursey also taught her granddaughter to crochet. Her first project resembled a mouse. Molli stuffed it, put a tail on it and the cat plays with it.
The children also painted with forks, a fun project Coursey saw on Facebook. They dipped the forks into watercolors and did designs. “I enjoy watching the children create,” she said.
“I love art,” Coursey said. “I look at a project and say, ‘I did that!’ I am surprised that I can do it.”
Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column appears regularly in Life & Times.