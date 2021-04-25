Legal Matters: Technology simplifies process of revising or creating will

It used to be a time-consuming task to change a will. But the process has become simpler to revise a will or make a new one, sign it and have it witnessed now that computers are part of our lives. Important: you need to make sure the revised version states that it is your intent to revoke any earlier wills. In case an earlier version survives without your changes, and someone uses it to challenge your more recent will, you want to make sure your revised version is the one that is used to divide your estate.