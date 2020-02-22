Legal Matters: If an accident victim is even ‘1 percent’ at fault, chances of winning a lawsuit drop to zero

The alternative to contributory negligence is comparative negligence. In a comparative negligence state, compensation could be awarded to accident victims based on the relative share of responsibility borne by each person involved. For example, if the car was speeding, a factor that could make it impossible for the driver to stop before colliding with the pedestrian, but the pedestrian was crossing against a traffic light, the driver would have to compensate the walker, but would not pay as much as he would have if the pedestrian was blameless.