Dayhoff: Graduation was different for Carroll County schools in 2020 — and in years past, too

This year, for pomp and ceremony, the graduating seniors had to settle for a virtual walk across the stage and various alternative celebrations. According to a Carroll County Times article, “Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS) staff waited as long as they could before announcing a plan for graduations, in order to see what restrictions would be in place. Wednesday night, May 20, staff unveiled a plan that would let families schedule a time to come into the school building one at a time so seniors can walk the stage and receive a diploma from their principal, accompanied by four family members…”