Dayhoff: Still much restoration work to be done at Carroll County’s historic Black cemetery | COMMENTARY

In the 1960s I grew up in the nearby “tree streets” Buckingham View development. The area where the cemetery is located was known as ‘Brown-ville’ or ‘Brown Town,’ because a prominent family, the Browns, farmed most of the area. When Route 140 was built in the early 1950s, the road went through Brown Town and destroyed much of the farm and the town. Today, essentially nothing remains of Brown Town except the cemetery. In the late 1970s and 1980s I volunteered to help maintain the cemetery that was, in those days, in bad shape.