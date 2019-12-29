The very early Roman calendar used March 1 as New Year’s Day. If you think about it, this was only logical because it is the beginning of spring, when we slowly emerge from the dead of winter to signs of a new beginning. In 153 BC, the Romans moved New Year’s Day to Jan.1. Rather than tie the day to some significant astronomical or agricultural event, the Romans selected it for civil reasons. It was the day after elections in which the newly elected officials assumed their positions.