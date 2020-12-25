Dayhoff: New Westminster train station opened Dec. 26, 1895

Many years ago, most of the newspaper accounts about Christmas in Carroll County were not published until after Christmas. Most of the advertisements for Christmas did not appear until well after the first day of December. Christmas was celebrated for a short period of time and folks quickly went back to the business of the day.
Right after Christmas in December 1896, the big news in town was the opening of the new Westminster train station. The station was located between the railroad tracks and where the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library is now located.
A lengthy article in the Dec. 26, 1896, edition of the Democratic Advocate reported, “On Monday the new depot of the Western Maryland Railroad at this place, was thrown open for business… There is not a finer station in the State…”
A big deal was made over the fact that the station had indoor bathrooms. “Toilet rooms for ladies and gentlemen open from each of the waiting rooms… and the mirror in the ladies’ department is already in active operation... The waiting room extends the entire length of the building, about 80 feet…”
Much of the expansion of the industrial, commercial and employment base in Carroll County after the Civil War was partially fueled by the arrival of the railroad in 1861.
Twenty years earlier, in the 1840s, citizens in Westminster had decided that the town would be more than a county seat and a wagon train stop on the turnpike west.
One of the very first community initiatives to bring the railroad to Carroll County occurred at the Court House on April 7, 1847. After that it took another 14 years of meetings, discussions, studies, resolutions, commissions and committees to get the railroad to town.
In his book, “The Building of Westminster,” historian Chris Weeks reports that in the 1850s, according to a presentation, “Early Settlement of Carroll County,” by Joseph D. Brooks on Jan. 19, 1923; Westminster was “seven taverns and (an) unceasing stream of wagons and mule drivers passing along its muddy Main Street.”
By the 1880s and 1890s there was a concerted effort to bring about public improvements in town. Two privately funded water systems began in the 1890s and a concentrated effort began to get the streets and sidewalks uniformly graded and paved. In the late 1890s electric streetlights were on their way. Main Street in Westminster was not completely paved until later in the 1920s and Westminster did not start constructing a sanitary public sewer until the mid-1930s.
Today, very few remember that for about 100 years, from 1861 to 1960, a good bit of the economic vitality of downtown Westminster was supported by a thriving passenger rail service.
The passenger rail service brought passengers from Washington, D.C., Hagerstown, and Baltimore to shop and spend leisurely summer vacations in Westminster. It also provided commuter transportation for local citizens who worked in Baltimore.
On Oct. 3, 1960, the passenger train service discontinued. It could no longer compete with the same service that was provided by buses.
Sadly, for reasons not easily understood at this time, the train station was lost to history when it was unceremoniously torn down in 1961 and turned into a parking lot.
On Dec. 26, 1896, the Democratic Advocate carried the following admonishment, “Boys and youths should remember that the pavements in front of the churches and the vestibules of the same should not be used as loafing places on Sundays or Sunday nights.
“Either go in or go away. Interruption to the exercises will make offenders liable to arrest and punishment. Last Sunday evening there were crowds in front of both the Methodist Churches, and their conduct was disturbing to the worshippers.”
Christmas in Westminster almost did not take place in 1930. According to an article by Tom Doerr, “The Christmas Treat,” in a newsprint publication from the city of Westminster and the Downtown Development Committee, “The harsh drought of 1930, combined with the stock market crash and the early stages of the depression, caused Mayor George Matthews to cancel the treat that year…
“The four hundred dollars set aside for candy, fruit, and toys was donated to the Children’s Aid Society ‘to be used exclusively for providing fuel, food, and clothing for the families of the unemployed who may be in need,’ according to the [city] record[s]…”
Of course, in 1941, after the attack on Pearl Harbor earlier in the month, civil defense was on the minds of many in the community. Right after Christmas “the local press carried a mix of holiday stories about community events next to wartime articles… [Including] a nearly full-page announcement entitled “What to Do in an Air Raid” from W. Warfield Babylon, Air Raid Warden for Carroll County…,” according to research by Jay Graybeal for the Historical Society of Carroll County.
The advice in the announcement was to “Keep Kool: Above all, keep cool. Don’t lose your head. Do not crowd the streets, avoid chaos, prevent disorder and havoc. You can fool the enemy. It is easy. If planes come over, stay where you are. Don’t phone unnecessarily. The chance you will be hit is small. It is part of the risk we must take to win this war.”
How’s that for Christmas cheer? Happy new year.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.