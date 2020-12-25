Dayhoff: New Westminster train station opened Dec. 26, 1895

By the 1880s and 1890s there was a concerted effort to bring about public improvements in town. Two privately funded water systems began in the 1890s and a concentrated effort began to get the streets and sidewalks uniformly graded and paved. In the late 1890s electric streetlights were on their way. Main Street in Westminster was not completely paved until later in the 1920s and Westminster did not start constructing a sanitary public sewer until the mid-1930s.