Kevin Dayhoff: Colonial cooking in Carroll County was the stuff of hard labor | COMMENTARY

Families gathering around food in the kitchen during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s holiday period is a cherished tradition.
Recently, while preparing for a Historical Society of Carroll County Box Lunch Talk on the history of the Lutheran Church in Carroll County, I stumbled upon a column I wrote in 2013 on colonial cooking. I enjoyed rereading the column while having leftovers for dinner and decided to reheat this column and serve it as a leftover.
For the first course, let’s revisit the Lutheran connection. The preface from a turn-of-the-century publication from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Hampstead titled the “Model Cook Book” gives us some insight into the “many types of foods that the housewife of 1900 routinely made for her family.”
The 86-page cookbook was compiled and edited by Mrs. S. F. Tholan, according to research by local historian Jay Graybeal for the Historical Society of Carroll County in the 1990s.
The preface announced, “NOT ALL men are of equal value; neither are all books prized alike. Some are to be studied, others read, and others used. This one is to be used, and will occupy a very important place in the home. …
“The cookbook contains recipes in the following categories, soups, fish, meats, bread, fowl, eggs, vegetables, salads, cakes and icings, icings and fillings, puddings and desserts, pies, candies, preserves, jellies, etc., pickles and one on miscellaneous foods.”
Businesses that advertised in the cookbook give us some additional insight into the business community of Hampstead in 1900. “The Hampstead Bank; I.C. Kelly, Grocer; D.H. Millender, Grain, Feed and Flour; T.J. Hunt & son, General Merchandise; Spencer & Baldwin, Packers; A.D. Frankforter, Photographer. …”
Also listed were, “W.H. Miller, Boots and Shoes; Blizzard’s Drug Store; Frank B. Snyder, Stoves and Furnaces; A.P. Schultz, Monuments and Tombstones; Hampstead Supply House, Buggies and Agricultural Implements; and Howard Patterson, Bicycles and Guns. … Other advertisers proclaimed the superiority of their teething syrup, coffee, washing machine, coffee pot, and parlor organs.”
Better roads, the railroad and the rise of large mercantile and dry goods stores, along with various improvements associated with the industrial revolution, had certainly made cooking and maintaining a home in 1900 much easier than day-to-day life in Carroll County in the 1700s and 1800s.
Cooking in pioneer and colonial Carroll County of the 1700s and 1800s was certainly not the romanticized picture of women in long dresses and wonderfully adorned aprons hovered over kettles of aromatic delights cooking over an open fire with a loaf of bread or two strategically placed nearby.
Carroll County food expert Carrie Knauer noted in an Aug. 8, 2005 article in the Carroll County Times, that according to food historian Joyce White: “Drying, pickling and salting were pretty much the only way they could preserve foods, at least until the 1850s and 1860s. … Refrigeration with ice blocks still was unavailable to rural families and the working class people for many years after that. …”
According to a 2010 book, “Carroll and Frederick County Canneries,” by John H. Foertschbeck Sr., and my long-standing agriculture colleague, Harry Conover, “The canning industry began in Frederick County when Louis McMurray opened a plant in Frederick City in 1868. …”
Although, as noted in Foertschbeck’s and Conover’s book, “Food preservation is as old as civilization, but the canning industry is relatively new. … Actually France’s Napoleon Bonaparte can be credited with inspiring the canning industry.
“In 1795, Napoleon offered a 12,000 franc reward to anyone who could develop a method of preserving food. At the time, Napoleon’s armies were spread throughout Europe and keeping them well supplied with food was a major challenge.
“Nicolas Appert, a French confectioner, perfected the methodology for preserving food by sterilization and storing it in glass containers. … He received the 12,000-franc reward … in 1810.
“Peter Durand, an Englishman … received a patent … in 1810 for developing a tin plated steel can as a food container. ...”
In her history of agriculture in Carroll County, “Legacy of the Land,” Carol Lee wrote: “As far as basic items went, the more settlers could provide for themselves the better. While they could rely upon themselves for a great deal, they were by no means the self-sufficient pioneers of popular imagination. …”
Meals were more often than not cooked in one large kettle. And in spite of what Hollywood would have you believe, cooking over an open fire was darn difficult. The constant bending over and lifting heavy pieces of wood and large kettles took its toll on the woman of the house.
Herbs and spices, unless grown in the garden just outside the outdoor kitchen, were rare. For that matter, flour and sugar were quite expensive and rare. Food usually consisted of local game from hunting and either corn, or corn — or more corn. And oh, your food was also flavored with pieces of wood, ashes, and lots of smoke. Making bread often took several days, and it was made from cornmeal and animal grease.
It all gives new meaning to calling out to have a pizza delivered. I’ll have a large pizza with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Hold the corn mush, pieces of wood, ash — and smoke.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.