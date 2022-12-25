Kevin Dayhoff: Carroll County history is filled with spirit of Christmas

Throughout history, Carroll County has been filled with the spirit of the season at Christmas.

One of the earliest mentions of Christmas in Carroll County comes courtesy of local historian Jay Graybeal. In an article he wrote for the Historical Society of Carroll County, he calls our attention to a letter dated Jan. 2, 1867, by Westminster’s Mary Bostwick Shellman (1849-1938).

Shellman is one of Carroll County’s storied community leaders who, according to Graybeal, “played a prominent role in the cultural life (in Carroll County) in the late nineteenth century.” Apparently she also believed in Santa Claus.

Shellman was 14 years old when she wrote, “My Dear Santa Claus, What better use can I make of my time, than writing to you, my dear, old friend! How can I thank you for the many merry times you have helped me to enjoy?”

One of the earliest references to a community Christmas tree lighting is found in a history of the Westminster Women’s Club. It was Dec. 20, 1928. In past years, the annual tree lighting was also the occasion of a parade.

The Democratic Advocate on Dec. 26, 1947, wrote of a “parade consisting of the newly organized Molleville Post of Foreign Wars …”

The Westminster Hotel had a Christmas garden under the tree in its dining room in 1903. At the time, the community dining room at the Charles Carroll – Westminster Hotel, was the most popular location for much of Carroll County’s social and civic events, and meetings. It was at 117 E. Main St. Built in 1898 by George W. Albaugh, the hotel anchored the historic 100-block of East Main Street in Westminster. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County

The parade ended at ”The Forks,” the intersection of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where the community Christmas tree was lighted by Mayor Joseph L. Mathias. Christmas carols, led by F. Kale Mathias, were sung by the community. Children under 12 each received a box of candy, an orange and a noisemaker. The earliest account of Westminster distributing presents is found in the American Sentinel on Dec. 25, 1897.

In November 1945, Joseph Mathias announced that for Christmas 1945, only the community Christmas tree at The Forks was going to be decorated. The war years had depleted available manpower andcandies and fruits were in limited supply; so no other decorations were put up by the city and there was no distribution of children’s presents.

An article in the Democratic Advocate on Dec. 3, 1948, mentions the Kiwanis Club sponsoring a children’s Christmas party in the Carroll Theater on Dec. 19, 1948.

Of course I believe in Santa Claus because Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers told me so in a 1984 tune, “I Believe in Santa Claus.”

Actually it is the lyrics of which I am particularly fond: “I believe in Santa. I believe there’s always hope when all seems lost I believe in Santa Claus.”

“I believe in Santa Claus I’ll tell you why I do. I believe that dreams and plans and wishes can come true. I believe in miracles I believe in magic too. I believe in Santa Claus, and I believe in you. I believe in family in country and in smiles. I believe in turning negatives to positives in life …”

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers released a Christmas album in1984, “Once Upon A Christmas,” which included several duets and was released at the same time of their CBS special, “Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember.” One of the Christmas songs on the album, “I Believe in Santa Claus,” explains, “I believe in Santa Claus I'll tell you why I do …” The album has sold millions of copies and this song is a big reason why. Submitted photo

The tradition that Santa Claus traveled through the night in a sleigh pulled by eight reindeer is thought to be a Scandinavian myth. We got the ninth reindeer, Rudolph, from the department store, Montgomery Ward. The character first appeared in a 1939 publication by Robert L. May, which was marketed by Montgomery Ward. According to many sources, including a Dec. 25, 2013, story on “Morning Edition,” on NPR, the author considered the names “Reginald” or “Rollo,” before settling on Rudolph.

“Robert L. May always wanted to write the great American novel. As life would have it, he wound up being a catalog writer at Montgomery Ward in Chicago. The department store used to give away free books to kids each Christmas, and May thought Rudolph would be a great character in one …”

The song, “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” was first sung by Gene Autry in 1949. Numerous sources say it was May’s brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, who wrote the lyrics and melody that were adapted from the 1939 children’s book.

Two “children’s books written in the early 1800s [are] credited with introducing the reindeer aspect to the Santa legend,” reports an article in The National Geographic on Dec 24, 2002.

The first, “The Children’s Friend,” was published in 1821, according to Laura Wasowicz at the American Antiquarian Society. In 1823, Clement Clarke Moore published “The Night Before Christmas,” in an upstate New York newspaper. In Moore’s classic poem, Santa had eight reindeer and they did not fly.

A perennial rumor circulates every Christmas that Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is probably a girl. Apparently Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen — are all female. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, “While both male and female reindeer grow antlers in the summer each year, male reindeer drop their antlers at the beginning of winter … Female (pregnant) reindeer retain their antlers until after they give birth in the spring.”

So far, I have read no authoritative reports as to whether reindeer can fly. Nevertheless, I believe they fly. This is supported by Randy Brooks’ song performed by husband and wife singers Elmo and Patsy in their 1979 classic, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” They sang, “Grandma got run over by a reindeer, walking home from our house Christmas eve. You can say there’s no such thing as Santa, but as for me and grandpa we believe …”

The history of the Christmas season in Carroll County is one of my favorite topics. Portions of this have been published before. This holiday season, please keep in mind all of those in our community who need a helping hand. Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.