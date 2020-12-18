Dayhoff: When a gift of oranges was a Christmas Treat in Westminster

Much more research is needed to determine when the Christmas Treat tradition began in Westminster. Although previous research indicates that one of the earliest references to a community Christmas tree occurs in a history of the Westminster Woman’s Club which mentions a Westminster community Christmas tree lighting celebration on Dec. 20, 1928, at the forks of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue…” historian Jay Graybeal reported in research he did for the Historical Society in the 1990s that the community Christmas traditions date “back to 1903 and 1904… The big event along Main street occurred on the afternoon before Christmas day.” Oral tradition indicates that the community started to come together for Christmas after the Civil War.