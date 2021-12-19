Kevin Dayhoff: How electric lights came to brighten our Christmas trees

One of the first references to a decorated and electrically lighted Christmas tree on display in Carroll County can be found in a history of the Westminster Woman’s Club, which documents a Westminster Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 20, 1928, at the intersection of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Up through at least 1947, the city’s Christmas festivities took place at this location, which was then considered to be the center of the downtown business district.
Using electric lights to decorate Christmas trees and the windows of shops in the shopping districts was a new phenomenon in the late 1890s in Carroll County.
Today, we simply take for granted those tangled strings of lights that we use to decorate the Christmas tree in the living room.
There is a rich history of Carroll County coming together as a community to celebrate the holidays. After the annual Sykesville Christmas tree lighting several weeks ago, folks asked about the origins of the electric lights that today are such an important component of Christmas tree decorations. Fortunately, I had written about the history of early Christmas tree lights in 2007, and could remember most of the answer. A large portion of this discussion was published then — but apparently I need to repeat it.
Edward Johnson, a colleague of Thomas Edison, gets credit for first putting electric lights on a Christmas tree. That happened in 1882, three years after the invention of the incandescent light bulb.
In those days, Christmas trees were usually put up on Christmas Eve. According to some old uncited notes, “The tradition of using small candles to light up the Christmas tree dates back to at least the middle of the 17th century.
Candles for the tree were glued with melted wax to a tree branch or attached by pins. Around 1890, candleholders were first used for Christmas candles. Between 1902 and 1914, small lanterns and glass balls began to be used to hold the candles. But the use of candles could be calamitous because of the fire danger.
Johnson, according to the National Electrical Contractors Association, or NECA, hand-wired 80 red, white and blue “patriotic” hand-blown bulbs and strung them around a rotating evergreen tree. He then sent a letter to New York newspapers in which he predicted that “electric trees will prove to be far less dangerous than the wax candle parlor trees.”
Great idea. Only one problem. The early light bulbs burned so hot that they often proved to be just as dangerous as lighted candles.
One of the first electrically lighted Christmas trees in the White House was erected by President Grover Cleveland in 1895. This was the first time many folks had ever heard of electric Christmas lights.
In Westminster, a newspaper article from Dec. 19, 1896, notes the use of electric lights for Christmas decorations: “Never before have the merchants of Westminster made such elaborate preparations for Christmas as they have done this year.”
The article describes one of “Miller Bros.” store windows, saying it “is one of rare beauty and displays exquisite taste in its get up. In the center is a handsome fountain with a spray of water falling over electric lights into a basin, surrounded by evergreens.”
In the early 1900s it could cost up to $300 to fully light a Christmas tree, or about $2,000 in today’s money. In the years between 1882 and World War I, only the rich and famous could afford the electric lights and it was considered a great honor to be invited to a “Christmas tree party.”
General Electric introduced the first “pre-wired” strings of electric Christmas tree lights, called a “festoon,” in 1903. They cost $12, which was approximately a week’s pay for the average American worker at the time. An early tradition was to rent electric lights for your Christmas tree for about $1.50 per Christmas season.
Yes, before then, Christmas lights were hand-wired in preparation for being placed on a tree. This, more often than not, required the services of a “wireman.” According to NECA, “… few people were willing or even able to undertake the job of hand wiring all of the lights on the tree themselves. Electric socket outfits had not been invented, and it was a tedious task at best to wire all of the lights necessary to illuminate a room-sized tree.”
For the most part, it was not until after World War II when many homes were wired with electric wall outlets. Most homes were only wired for a single electric light that, more often than not, dangled from the center of the room.
“Plug-connected appliances were expensive and uncommon,” according to one history of the 1936 Rural Electrification Act. Most early electric appliances — and Christmas lights — had a screw-in electric plug, like that of a light bulb. It was the development of Christmas lights that first introduced “the two parallel blade type plugs” for electric devices.
Some prototypes of this device were in use as early as 1917. It was patented as the “Tachon” connector in 1924, according to NECA. “The 1924 Tachon started out as a screw-in type of connector with a safety cover but soon evolved into the two parallel blade type.”
