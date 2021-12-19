Kevin Dayhoff: How electric lights came to brighten our Christmas trees

Yes, before then, Christmas lights were hand-wired in preparation for being placed on a tree. This, more often than not, required the services of a “wireman.” According to NECA, “… few people were willing or even able to undertake the job of hand wiring all of the lights on the tree themselves. Electric socket outfits had not been invented, and it was a tedious task at best to wire all of the lights necessary to illuminate a room-sized tree.”