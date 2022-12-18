Kevin Dayhoff: From whence cometh the Christmas pickle? Hard to say.

At the Carroll County Farm Museum’s holiday open house for volunteers on Dec. 5, 2014, volunteer Michele Crew distributed glass pickles. At this point, you would be within your rights to ask, “What in the world does a glass pickle have to do with Christmas?’”

The tradition of hanging a glass pickle among the decorations on a Christmas tree seems to be linked to an old German tradition referred to as Weihnachtsgurke. The only problem with this story is that according to multiple media accounts, “most people in [Germany] have never heard of it.”

Advertisement

So, it seems the origin of the Christmas pickle legend is the source of a never-ending disagreement among historians. I weighed in and wrote about the Christmas pickle in 2014. Several folks have asked that I write about it again. Some of this discussion was published in 2014.

The tradition of hanging a glass pickle in amongst the decorations of a Christmas tree is attributed to an old German tradition referred to as Weihnachtsgurke. Kevin Dayhoff photo illustration.

A number of years ago, I gathered some notes from an old piece of paper of unknown origin in one of my old Christmas decoration boxes. “The pickle ornament was considered a special tree decoration by many families in Germany. … It was always the last ornament to be hung on the Christmas tree, with the parents hiding it … among the other ornaments.

Advertisement

“When the children were allowed to view the tree on Christmas morning, they would begin gleefully searching for the pickle ornament. For they knew that whoever first found that special ornament would receive an extra little gift left by St. Nicholas…”

It appears the tradition of the glass pickle is making a comeback — of sorts. Some media accounts suggest that the child that finds the glass pickle will have good luck for the following year.

According to an article in the Nov-Dec 2011 edition of Tampa Bay Magazine, the latest version of the Christmas pickle “comes from Berrien Springs, Michigan, which bills itself as the ‘Christmas Pickle Capital of the World,’ an apparently uncontested title. Their account of the story is that two Spanish boys, who were entrapped in a pickle barrel by a vicious innkeeper while on their way home from boarding school for the Christmas holidays, were freed [by] St. Nick. … [The] town celebrates the boys’ miraculous escape by holding an annual Christmas Pickle Festival in early December, complete with a parade led by the ‘Grand Dillmeister,’ who instead of throwing beads or candy, hands out fresh pickles.” Now I’m betting Abby Gruber, and the staff of the Westminster Recreation and Parks Department, have never thought of this idea for Westminster.

Yet another extensive story involves the trials and tribulations of a German-American soldier during the Civil War. Let’s leave that long story for another day.

Getting back to Carroll County, it would only make sense if the German holiday tradition of the glass pickle were a part of Carroll County’s holiday traditions. In a letter written by Miss Mary Bostwick Shellman on Jan. 6, 1866, she “described how the Christmas and New Year’s holidays were celebrated in Westminster,” according to an article written by Jay Graybeal for the Historical Society of Carroll County.

Graybeal noted that “[m]any of our modern-day Christmas customs can be traced to the Victorian period … the Christmas tree and parties were all popular by the mid-nineteenth century.” However, before the reign of Queen Victoria in England, Christmas trees, and many of the traditions we currently accept as commonplace, were very controversial.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Yet, in the Carroll County area, which was first settled in the northern portion of the county by Germans, Christmas tree decorations were better accepted. Nevertheless, it was the taciturn Queen Victoria who eventually began a tradition of a decorated Christmas tree, no doubt, as a result of her husband, Prince Albert — who just happened to be German.

The Christmas pickle ornament is considered a special Christmas tree decoration. It is the last ornament to be hung on the Christmas tree, with the parents hiding it in the green boughs among the other ornaments. The child that finds the glass pickle will have good luck for the following year. Courtesy Tampa Bay Magazine

So, where does the Christmas pickle fit into this picture? According to Abi Carter, a British writer who lives in Germany, “the biggest problem with the so-called ‘legend’ [of the German origins of the glass pickle] is the fact that no one in Germany seems to have ever heard of it. … A December 2016 survey … found that only 7 percent of Germans had ever heard of the Weihnachtsgurke. …”

Advertisement

In a Dec. 21, 2019, article written by Carter on the website, “IamExpat in Germany,” she explains: “The German connection comes from the fact that blown glass ornaments were first produced in Germany in the early 17th century. … In the 1880s they were discovered by the American F.W. Woolworth during a visit to Germany. He started importing them back to the U.S. in the late 19th century — and made a fortune.

“Back then, as now, they came in a whole range of shapes and sizes, including … pickles. It has been suggested that wily salespeople [capitalized] on the popularity of German Christmas traditions in the U.S., concocting a legend around the pickle to help shift leftover stock. The packaging of Christmas pickles typically bore an explanation about the ‘time-[honored] German tradition.’ And things — if you’ll forgive the pun — sort of snowballed from there.”

According to Carter, “The final irony of the story is that the Christmas pickle tradition has now been exported (back?) to Germany, where it is now rising in popularity … presumably being marketed as a U.S. holiday tradition.”

Go figure. Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.