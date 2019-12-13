Perhaps we have all fallen victim to the broad and pervasive conspiracy that has led us to believe that Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen are all husky and stout males.
According to numerous published reports, everyone seems to blame the folks at the “Alaska Department of Fish and Game,” for the news regarding the gender of Santa’s reindeer. “While both male and female reindeer grow antlers in the summer each year, male reindeer drop their antlers at the beginning of winter, usually late November to mid-December. Female (pregnant) reindeer retain their antlers until after they give birth in the spring.”
More on this in a minute. First, the news. As the New Year approaches and we look back on local history, we're reminded that the good old days weren't always that good, and the more things change, the more they remain the same:
A Dec. 30, 1971, article in the Democratic Advocate noted that, "Unknown burglars broke into the J.C. Penny department store over the weekend, ransacked the offices, and stole a $1.59 flashlight from the basement work table, the Westminster city police [Major Crimes Division] reported...”
The newspaper also advised on Dec. 26, 1896, that “Boys and youths should remember that the pavements in front of the churches and the vestibules ... should not be used as loafing places on Sundays or Sunday nights.”
Either go in, or go away.
On Dec. 14, 1923, the Democratic Advocate reported that “Officer Miller,” with the Maryland State Police, “the traffic policeman stationed at Westminster, was injured near Mount Pleasant Sunday evening. He was on his motorcycle in pursuit of a speeding twin-six Packard, alleged to have been running at a rate of 68 miles per hour. As the officer gained on the Packard a man on the rear seat threw an old tire out in front of the officer’s motor. He was thrown quite a distance. His body was bruised and cut and his clothes torn. He fired four shots after the car but none took effect as they kept going…” I am not certain. I’ll check with Sheriff Jim DeWees and Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell; but I do not believe it is current practice to shoot at cars traveling 68 mph. Just saying.
As for Christmas, the tradition that Santa Claus traveled through the night in a sleigh pulled by eight reindeer is thought to be a Scandinavian myth. We got the ninth reindeer, Rudolph, from the department store, Montgomery Ward. The character first appeared in a 1939 publication by Robert L. May, which was marketed by Montgomery Ward. According to many sources, including a Dec. 25, 2013 story on “Morning Edition,” on NPR, the author considered the names “Reginald” or “Rollo” before settling upon the name Rudolph. “Robert L. May always wanted to write the great American novel. As life would have it, he wound up being a catalog writer at Montgomery Ward in Chicago. …”
The song, "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” was first sung by Gene Autry in 1949. Numerous sources say it was May’s brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, who wrote the lyrics and melody that were adapted from the 1939 children’s book.
Two “children’s books written in the early 1800s [are] credited with introducing the reindeer aspect to the Santa legend,” reports an article in The National Geographic News on Dec. 24, 2002.
The first, “The Children’s Friend” was published in 1821, according to Laura Wasowicz at the American Antiquarian Society. In 1823, Clement Clarke Moore first published “The Night Before Christmas” in an upstate New York newspaper. In Moore's classic poem, Santa had eight reindeer and they did not fly.
Writing about Christmas and “antler envy” are some of my favorite topics. So, portions of this discussion have been published in the past. To answer one reader’s recent question, Do I believe that reindeer can fly? I do. I am certain that they fly. You read it here.
Meanwhile — in an era when nothing is sacred — with this year’s “winter festivities between bowl games,” in honor of the “holiday infant,” all hopes have been dashed for renewed civility. Please honor your responsibility to be kind — especially to the folks you disagree with. You always have a choice. Choose kindness.
As far as the reindeer being female, as numerous cites noted, we should’ve known that all along. Santa Claus would certainly not ask for directions and besides, only a pregnant woman would be able to multi-task to the point where they could drag a jolly fat man in a red velvet suit all around the world in one night and not get lost.
Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.