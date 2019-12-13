On Dec. 14, 1923, the Democratic Advocate reported that “Officer Miller,” with the Maryland State Police, “the traffic policeman stationed at Westminster, was injured near Mount Pleasant Sunday evening. He was on his motorcycle in pursuit of a speeding twin-six Packard, alleged to have been running at a rate of 68 miles per hour. As the officer gained on the Packard a man on the rear seat threw an old tire out in front of the officer’s motor. He was thrown quite a distance. His body was bruised and cut and his clothes torn. He fired four shots after the car but none took effect as they kept going…” I am not certain. I’ll check with Sheriff Jim DeWees and Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell; but I do not believe it is current practice to shoot at cars traveling 68 mph. Just saying.