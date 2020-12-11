Dayhoff: Holiday seasons may come and go but fruitcake is forever

Another variation of fruitcake – or “fruit bread,” is called “panforte,” and has its roots in Siena in the Tuscany region of Italy. This variation may date back, according to various conflicting accounts, to the 12th or 13th century. Some refer to Panforte as “Siena Cake.” Another slightly different variation is known as “panpepato.” According to some old file notes, “Documents from 1205 show that “panforte” was paid to the monks and nuns of a local monastery as a tax or tithe which was due on the seventh of February that year.”