Kevin Dayhoff: Historical marker unveiled to honor suffragist Mary B. Shellman | COMMENTARY

Mary Bostwick Shellman, a Westminster native and an important figure in the women’s suffrage movement, was honored Dec. 4 when a historical marker commemorating her work was unveiled on East Main Street.
“Not only did Mary Shellman worked tirelessly to improve the community and for women to vote, but she also hosted voter education classes in her home to teach new voters how to vote. That work went on after the 19th Amendment became law. These are the very footsteps of her home where those classes took place,” Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein said in prepared remarks at the unveiling, which took place in front of the Fisher-Sherman-Shallman house at 206 E. Main St.
Other speakers at the event included Westminster Mayor Mona Becker; Kristen McMasters, board chair of the Historical Society of Carroll County; Maria Johnson Darby, president, Maryland Women’s Heritage Center; Steve Bodner of the William J. Pomeroy Foundation; Heather Barrett, administrator of Architectural Research, Maryland Historical Trust; and Jason Illari, executive director of the county historical society.
The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC) provided background on the historic marker on its website: “These markers put [Westminster] Maryland on the map since they become part of the National Votes for Women Trail. The MWHC represents Maryland on the National Collaborative of Women’s History Sites, which manages the National Votes for Women Trail. …”
In 1878, a constitutional amendment to grant women the right to vote was introduced by U.S. Sen. A. A. Sargeant of California. Women’s suffrage supporters called the proposal the “Anthony Amendment,” named for Susan B. Anthony.
The 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, but got mixed reviews in Carroll County.
The following October, local newspapers “carried several articles about women and the election,” according to research for the county historical society by historian Jay Graybeal.
After the election that year, the Nov. 5 edition of the Westminster newspaper, American Sentinel, carried the headline: “Women Disappointed Them.” The accompanying article said: “The men and women who were so bitterly opposed to giving women the ballot must have been keenly disappointed on Tuesday. None of the distressing scenes, turbulent conditions, verbal or physical combats predicted have been reported from any voting place in Carroll County, the State of Maryland or anywhere in the country.
“The women did not lose their womanly dignity or sacrifice the respect of the men and we have not heard of any babies neglected or husbands compelled to cook their own meals while their wives were electioneering around the polls.”
According to the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center: “Shellman was the first president of Carroll County’s ‘Just Government League.’ Beyond her suffrage work, Shellman was known for advocating for better care for county almshouse residents, as well as working on behalf of the county’s Civil War veterans. In 1868, she organized Carroll County’s first Memorial Day observance and served as its master of ceremonies for many years. …”
The Pomeroy Foundation’s nomination narrative said: “The Just Government League (JGL,) the largest women’s suffrage organization in Maryland, was founded in 1909. … Grassroots efforts throughout the state soon established local chapters. …” (The Baltimore Sun, August 3, 1912.)
“The JGL of Carroll County was established in Westminster, Maryland on January 10, 1913, and Mary Shellman served as the first president. Eleven women became members at that initial gathering, and the first public meeting of the League, which had grown to 40 members, was held at the Opera House at 140 East Main Street on February 13.” (The Democratic Advocate January 23, 1914.)
“Following the passage of the 19th Amendment, the JGL of Carroll County offered a ‘school of citizenship’ at the Westminster Armory in September 1920. Over 200 women attended the meeting where they received guidance on the voting process. The Republican Party provided an ‘instruction’ room near each polling location, where sample ballots were available and knowledgeable advocates offered assistance. The Sherman-Fisher-Shellman House at 206 East Main Street functioned as one of the instruction rooms. (The Times, October 1 and 29, 2020.)
“Shellman family ownership of the house dates to 1864, and the property eventually passed to Mary, who owned it from 1909-1939. …” (According to “Sherman-Fisher-Shellman House: A Piedmont Maryland House Museum,” published by the county historical society. Note: Shellman died in 1938, but her house was not sold to the historical society until 1939.)
“In addition to suffrage activism, Shellman was a leader in numerous local and national reform movements, including advocacy for better care of residents of the county’s almshouse and work on behalf of Civil War veterans.
“She held memberships in the Red Cross, the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, and the League of Republican Women in Maryland. Further, she served as the first manager of the Westminster Division, Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, where she oversaw finances and worked as an operator.” (The Democratic Advocate, Sept. 27, 1918, and June 4, 1920.)
Mary Bostwick Shellman died on Oct. 4, 1938. Today her home is part of the downtown campus of the Historical Society of Carroll County, which was established in 1939 to save the local landmark from demolition.
