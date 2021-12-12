Kevin Dayhoff: Historical marker unveiled to honor suffragist Mary B. Shellman | COMMENTARY

“Not only did Mary Shellman worked tirelessly to improve the community and for women to vote, but she also hosted voter education classes in her home to teach new voters how to vote. That work went on after the 19th Amendment became law. These are the very footsteps of her home where those classes took place,” Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein said in prepared remarks at the unveiling, which took place in front of the Fisher-Sherman-Shallman house at 206 E. Main St.