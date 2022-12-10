Kevin Dayhoff: Historic Westminster Cemetery stands as a sacred site

On Jan. 24, 1790, a gentleman in our community by the name of Christian Yingling died. His name and his passing are significant because Yingling is believed to be the first person buried in the historic Westminster Cemetery on Church Street.

According to “Carroll County, Maryland Cemeteries: Vol. V, Part III, Westminster Cemetery,” published by the Carroll County Genealogical Society in 2004, “This very large burial ground was established about 1790 on an acre and a half of land at the eastern edge of Westminster near the old boundary line between Baltimore and Frederick Counties.

Advertisement

Although one well-respected history research institution says: “The ground around it had been used as a cemetery as early as 1707,” further research does not support this information. Yet, noted genealogical historians Ann P. Horvath, Harold Robertson, and Mary Ann Ashcroft call to our attention “Scharf’s History of Western Maryland, Volume II,” which states, “The original town cemetery was located nearby but was abandoned when this one began.”

Many are only aware of the Westminster Cemetery by attending the annual Memorial Day parade. The annual observance, believed to be the oldest in the nation, takes place at the urn in the historic Center Circle in the cemetery at the end of the parade. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff.

Other oral history suggestions that the Westminster Cemetery is located on the ancient burial grounds of the Native Americans who once lived in the area are not supported by contemporary research. Let’s just accept that the area has been hallowed ground for centuries.

Advertisement

In the years after 1790, the burial grounds “grew slowly around the … Union Meeting House which served any Protestant denomination needing a place of worship during Westminster’s early years,” according to “Carroll County, Maryland Cemeteries.”

As the early settlers first came together as a community in 1764, one of the first focal points of our community was the Union Meeting House of Westminster.

In 1891 the historic Union Meeting House was destroyed. In 2012, a group of local historians researched and marked the four corners of the structure in the Westminster cemetery where an urn and columbarium are currently located. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon.

The urn currently located on a knoll immediately inside the cemetery marks the location of the “Old Union Church Building” that was “50 feet long by 40 feet wide and 25 feet high … built of superior quality of brick, with walls 18 inches thick;” as described by a July 18, 1891, newspaper article announcing its public sale.

The building was purchased by Dr. Charles Billingslea and according to a July 25, 1891, newspaper notice: “The material will be used in constructing a storehouse for canned goods at the cannery of Smith, Yingling & Co.”

In the summer of 2012, this writer, local historian Harold Robertson, and Caroline Babylon used historical research conducted by historian George Horvath to relocate the four corners of the historic Union Meeting House.

The brick meeting house structure was predated by what is referred to in several historic accounts as a “log structure.” Some historians think the log structure was constructed around 1790, but there are numerous references to a structure as early as 1760, four years before the town’s founder, William Winchester, drew a plat plan for what was then known as “Winchester’s Town,” now known as Westminster.

The Union Meeting House as it appeared in 1891 – just before it was demolished. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County.

“The Westminster General Meeting House,” was referred to in an act to incorporate a board of trustees by the Maryland General Assembly on May 24, 1813. It was originally built as a place for community meetings and served as a house of worship by various “Protestant denominations needing a place of worship during Westminster’s early years,” according to “Carroll County, Maryland Cemeteries.”

The “Legend of God’s Well” refers to a drought “one summer in the late eighteenth century” which is believed to have occurred before 1790. In that historical account, “Squire Winchester, founder of the village, finally called an emergency meeting at the Union Meeting House.”

Advertisement

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Construction of the brick Union Meeting House began in 1800. It was completed in 1811. “Carroll County, Maryland Cemeteries” notes that “in 1808, it was still incomplete because records show local residents were granted permission [by the Maryland General Assembly] to conduct a lottery to raise funds to purchase a fire engine and complete the church.”

Various historic accounts refer to the building being used as a hospital after the Battle of Westminster on June 29, 1863, otherwise known as “Corbit’s Charge.” Other references say that it was also used as a hospital after the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863.

Many are only aware of the cemetery by attending the annual Memorial Day parade. The annual Memorial Day observance, believed to be the oldest in the nation, takes place in the historic Center Circle in the cemetery at the end of the parade.

This photo from 2007 shows the urn that has been located on a knoll immediately inside the cemetery since 1896. The urn marks the location of the old Union Meeting House that existed in the Westminster cemetery until 1891. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff.

According to an email interview with Robertson on May 18, 2007, “When the call went out in 1868 to decorate the graves of Civil War Veterans there were six graves to decorate. When the urn was placed in the circle in 1896 there were twenty-one Civil War Veterans and eight other veterans buried in the Cemetery.” Today there are more than 450 veterans buried in the cemetery — arguably the largest and oldest cemetery in Carroll County.

After serving on the cemetery board of managers for a number of years in the early 2000s, I rejoined the board around 2012. The cemetery is managed by a volunteer board. In 2012, former Westminster council member Suzanne Albert served as president of the cemetery board. She had taken over the reins from David Bearr, who served as president for many years. Today the board president is Kristen McMasters, a retired National Park Service historian.

Only by working together will our community be able to maintain this sacred institution for another 300 years and beyond. If you would like to make a contribution toward the general maintenance and upkeep of this community institution, please drop a check in the mail to Westminster Cemetery Company, P.O. Box 1251, Westminster, MD 21158-1251.

Advertisement

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.