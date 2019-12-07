In June 2016 Heather Norris wrote a story about the Literacy Council for the Carroll County Times in which Greenholtz, the council’s executive director, was quoted, “The Council has been able to carry out important work through the dedication of many volunteers, who provide countless hours of instruction… [Our mission is] to teach literacy to adults, who, for one reason or another, never learned to read and write well. … The Council relies on donations, fundraisers and grants such as this one from the National Book Fund to carry out its mission.”