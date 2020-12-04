Dayhoff: Tracing the history of Christmas decorations in Carroll County and beyond

It certainly appears that folks have developed a renewed interest in Christmas decorations to help ward off our collective fatigue from dealing with the ninth month of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
Throughout Carroll County, Christmas lights have literally provided a bright spot in our lives as the challenges of the coronavirus only seem to escalate just as a vaccine appears to be near. I am betting that my neighborhood can be seen from the International Space Station it is so bright and festive.
In a letter written by Miss Mary Bostwick Shellman on Jan. 6, 1866, she “described how the Christmas and New Year’s holidays were celebrated in Westminster,” over 150 years ago, according to an article written by Jay Graybeal for the Historical Society of Carroll County.
In his article he noted that “[m]any of our modern day Christmas customs can be traced to the Victorian period. Decorating the house with greens, the Christmas tree and parties were all popular by the mid-nineteenth century.”
From the fourth century until the reign of Queen Victoria in England, Christmas trees, decorations and many of the traditions we currently accept as commonplace, were the subject of controversy.
It was in the fourth century that the Roman Catholic Church decided that Christmas was to be celebrated on Dec. 25. However, that was also on that same day of the pagan celebration of “Roman Saturnalia” which was marked by exchanging gifts and a feast.
John Calvin, in the 16th century, particularly objected to celebrating Christmas - or Easter, for that matter. It was his conviction that these celebrations, “promoted irreligious frivolity.”
It was during this time period that the Germans were actively beginning a tradition of decorating a Christmas tree in the home for the holiday.
In early America, Christmas decorations and other such “pagan-oriented frivolities” were somewhat still discouraged. The Puritans and other devout Christian denominations which dominated much of American society and politics ruled the day.
Credit for the origins of the electric Christmas lights, which are today such an important component of Christmas trees, goes to a colleague of Thomas Edison, Edward Johnson, in 1882 — three years after the invention of the incandescent light bulb.
In those days Christmas trees were usually put up on Christmas Eve and decorated with small candles that were affixed by wax, glue, or wired to the tree branches. Too often the result was calamitous.
Johnson, according to the National Electrical Contractors Association, “NECA,” hand-wired 80 red, white and blue “patriotic” hand-blown bulbs and strung them around a rotating evergreen tree. He then sent a letter to New York newspapers in which he predicted that “electric trees will prove to be far less dangerous than the wax candle parlor trees.”
Great idea. Only one problem — the early light bulbs burned so hot that they often proved to be just as dangerous as lighted candles.
One of the first electrically lighted Christmas trees in the White House was erected by President Grover Cleveland in 1895. This was the first time many folks had ever heard of electric Christmas lights.
In Westminster, a newspaper article from Dec. 19, 1896, notes the use of electric lights used for Christmas decorations: “Never before have the merchants of Westminster made such elaborate preparations for Christmas as they have done this year.”
To fully light a Christmas tree could cost as much as $300 in the early 1900s, which is the equivalent of $2,000 in today’s money. In the years between 1882 and World War I, only the rich and famous could afford the electric lights and it was considered a great honor to be invited to a “Christmas tree party.”
General Electric introduced the first “pre-wired” strings of electric Christmas tree lights, called a “festoon,” in 1903. They cost $12, which was approximately a week’s pay for the average American worker at the time. An early tradition was to rent electric lights for your Christmas tree for about $1.50 per Christmas season.
Yes, before around 1903, Christmas lights were hand-wired in preparation to being placed upon a tree. This, more often than not, required the services of a “wireman.” According to NECA, “…few people were willing or even able to undertake the job of hand wiring all of the lights on the tree themselves. Electric socket outfits had not been invented, and it was a tedious task at best to wire all of the lights necessary to illuminate a room-sized tree.”
For the most part, it was not until after World War II when many homes were wired with electric wall outlets. Before then, most homes were only wired for a single electric light that more often than not, dangled from the center of the room.
“Plug-connected appliances were expensive and uncommon,” according to one history of the 1936 Rural Electrification Act. Most early electric appliances — and Christmas lights — had a screw-in electric plug, like that of a light bulb. It was the development of Christmas lights that first introduced “the two parallel blade type plugs” for electric devices.
It wasn’t until 1927 that safe weatherproof outdoor lights were marketed. A history of the Westminster Woman’s Club refers to a Westminster Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 20, 1928, at the forks of West Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Merry Christmas.
