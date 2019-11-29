Discipline was never a problem with Hoff. According to Free, in the 1995 Sun article about Hoff. “‘Steve had what it takes to be a champion,’ said his coach, Wes Keffer, who is retired. ‘He was extremely strong and had a good work ethic. He did chores in the morning, came to school, practiced with the team, went home and did more chores in the evening, and then came back to school to practice on his own later at night in the wrestling room.’”