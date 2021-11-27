Dayhoff: A dip back into Carroll’s Thanksgiving history

The big news in the fall of 1945 were reports that the wartime rationing of nylons, tires and radios were about to end. An article Aug. 24, 1945 in the then-local newspaper, the Democratic Advocate reported, “Nylon stockings may be back in circulation by Thanksgiving, or at least by Christmas. The Government … said 3 1/2 million radios may be on the store shelves by Christmas. This was a surprise. The reason: An 80 per cent cut in military orders for radar and radio.”