I have written about the history of the club several times in the past, so portions of this discussion have been published before. Fortunately my wife, Caroline Babylon’s mom, Evelyn Babylon, has written a history of the club as has local historian Jay A. Graybeal, who documented the history of the club in an article a number of years ago for the Historical Society of Carroll County. Graybeal also noted that a brief history of the club is in the collection of the Historical Society. It was written in 1940 by one of the club’s founders, Ann S. Reifsnider.