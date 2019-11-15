Carroll County firefighters are among our greatest heroes. They take time away from their families and risk their lives daily to protect us and our homes. Carroll County firefighters are also the friendliest folks. They like to eat and tell great stories. The best way to meet them is to stop by a local station with food. We can thank them best by being ever-vigilant this holiday season so that they do not have to take time away from their families to come meet you at your house in the middle of the night.