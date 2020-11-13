Dayhoff: Changes in the form of Carroll County government come slowly | COMMENTARY

From 800 to approximately 1867, the boundaries and configuration of the “Six Nations” – the Haudenosaunee Confederation, constantly changed. This map depicts the make-up of the confederation from perhaps around 1500. The Haudenosaunee Constitution was divided into 117 articles. In the Constitutional Convention of May through September, 1787, the basis for the “federal system” of government advocated by Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson was based on the Haudenosaunee system of government. There is evidence, for example, that both Messrs. Jefferson and Franklin used material delineated in a famous speech made by the great Haudenosaunee “sachem” (chief,) Canassatego, in 1744 at the signing of the Treaty of Six Nations. (Courtesy photo)