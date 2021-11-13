Kevin Dayhoff: Westminster Memorial Trees honor those who served in World War I

In the 1966 ceremonies, Mather “was recognized as the originator of the planting of one mile of Memorial Trees for the boys of World War I.” They were reported to be the first Memorial Trees planted in the United States for those who served in World War I. In 1919, Mather was the president of the Civic League of Westminster. She felt that there ought to be a “lasting memorial” to the Carroll Countians who served in the war. My grandfather, William Earl Wright from Taylorsville, served in WWI as a military police officer in the calvary.