Kevin Dayhoff: The historic Carroll County Courthouse remains full of wonder

In October, I was called for jury duty. I was not chosen to serve on a jury that day, but with the permission of Circuit Court Judge Brian L. DeLeonardo, I sat in the courtroom in the historic Carroll County Courthouse and observed the subsequent criminal trial.

The oral arguments I heard represent one more chapter in a storied history of the old Carroll County courthouse, and the number of legendary jurists and lawyers who have practiced there over the past 184 years.

The historic Carroll County courthouse on Court Street in Westminster, as it was photographed by an unknown photographer around 1900. (A copy was found in old family papers.) The site of this courthouse was determined on Jan. 3, 1838, by the then-nine “Commissioners of the tax of Carroll County,” now known as the Board of Commissioners. The Courthouse originally consisted of the center portion of two stories, seven bays and gabled roof. In 1882, the one story wings were attached and in 1935, they were rebuilt and made larger by adding a half story. Submitted photo (Kevin Earl Dayhoff)

If you have not had an opportunity to visit the courtroom on the second floor of the 1838 “Greek Revival” courthouse at the intersection of 200 Willis Street and Court Street, please do so at your next opportunity. As you stand in the middle of the courtroom, one could easily conjure up visions of scenes in Harper Lee’s classic Pulitzer Prize winning 1960 southern gothic, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

It has been said that the massive pillars on the front of the building are meant “to communicate the idea of individuals and how they must work together to carry the weight of the ‘structure’ of government.”

According to a presentation made on April 3, 1948 by Francis Neal Parke, former chief judge of the Circuit Court and member of the Maryland Court of Appeals, what we now know as the county courthouse was the third building to house the judicial branch of government in Carroll County after the county was formed on Jan. 19, 1837.

Until the courthouse was completed in 1838, court was first held in what is now known as “Cockey’s Tavern” at 216 East Main Street. At the time, it was the home of Dr. William Willis, “a highly esteemed physician.” Court was held there, for the first time, on April 3, 1837 with “Chief Judge” Thomas B. Dorsey presiding. The court appointed Dr. Willis the clerk of the county, and named James Keefer, the court crier.

Parke wrote that, “The use of Union Church, then on the knoll in the central part of the present Westminster Cemetery, was secured, and there the Circuit Court held its subsequent sessions until the courthouse was erected and could be occupied.”

The Historic Carroll County Courthouse has been the location of many historic trials. In this photo, members of the media gather around Owings Mills attorney Irwin Kramer, in front of the historic Carroll County Courthouse after a Friday, Jan. 4, 2008, hearing over a lawsuit brought by five Republicans and a businessman from Carroll County, which questions the legitimacy of Maryland’s November 2008 special session. Behind Kramer are Maryland Senators Brinkley and Kittleman and Maryland Delegates O’Donnell, Smigiel and Shank. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff

The site of the present courthouse was determined on Jan. 3, 1838 by the then-nine “Commissioners of the tax of Carroll County,” now known as the Board of Commissioners. In 1837-38, the commissioners “met in a room in Wampler’s Tavern which then stood on the southeast corner of the intersection of east end of Main Street and Bishop’s Alley.”

According to a history of the courthouse on the website of Heather DeWees, the clerk of Circuit Court for Carroll County, “The cornerstone for the Historic Courthouse was laid by Andrew Shriver on June 13, 1838. He was assisted by Colonel Joshua Gist, brother to General Mordecai Gist of Revolutionary War fame (Battles of Long Island and Camden).”

James Shellman, who served as the Burgess of the City of Westminster from 1839-1840, “was the architect and Swope and Durbin, the two men responsible for building the [Carroll County historic jail] also laid the masonry for the courthouse.

“The Courthouse was constructed for $18,000.00 and originally consisted of the center portion of two stories, seven bays and gabled roof,” according to Parke. “Soon after completion, an ornamental cupola, the steps and a two story Greek Revival portico were added. Greek Revival architecture had become popular in the U.S. during the 1830′s and 1840′s, so it was only fitting that a newly formed county seat would want to show how progressive it was by conforming to national trends.”

Until 1956, when the county built a separate office building on Court Street, the courthouse housed the offices of the Carroll County commissioners and related county offices, in addition to the judicial branch. Also, for many years, in the 1800s, the county rented out portions of the courthouse to businesses and shops.

According to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office website, “[R]esearch reveals that at least one room on the second floor was leased to a local photographer Henry B. Grammar in the early years of the County. In 1882, the one story wings were attached and in 1935, they were rebuilt and made larger by adding a half story.”

The law library of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse on Dec. 19, 2019. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

As I waited for court to begin last Friday, I daydreamed about my childhood days of roaming the historic building. I kept wondering what Ms. Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” character Charles Baker “Dill” Harris would think of the proceedings.

If you recall, Dill, who was based on Ms. Lee’s childhood neighbor, Truman Capote, was Atticus’ children Jem and Scout’s summer friend, with an enormous imagination. For those who have studied “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Dill represents “the perspective of childhood innocence.”

I have written about the Historic Courthouse on a number of occasions. Portions of this discussion have been published before. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, I had the occasion of visiting the courthouse as a youngster running errands and delivering papers for Westminster Mayor Joseph Mathias and Carroll County Commissioner Horace Brauning. In the mid-1960s, I was given permission to do history research in the law library. I still find myself in awe of the Historic Courthouse, from “the perspective of childhood innocence.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.