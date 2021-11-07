Kevin Dayhoff: This Veterans Day, we remember Lance Cpl. Stanley Groomes of Hampstead

Unfortunately, we were not able to find any of Groomes’ family. It has been said that a veteran who is killed in action dies twice. Once when he or she is killed in action, and a second time when their name is said out loud for the last time. So, it is up to us, the collective Carroll County community to hold his memory in our hearts and his story needs to be repeated. I first wrote about Groomes in November 2007. Much of this tribute to his service and sacrifice was published at that time.