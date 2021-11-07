Kevin Dayhoff: This Veterans Day, we remember Lance Cpl. Stanley Groomes of Hampstead

Thursday is Veterans Day. Please take some time to reflect with your family and loved ones on the meaning of the occasion and thank a veteran for their service to our country.
Twenty-five years ago, on Nov. 13, 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., was dedicated. Here in Westminster, The Carroll County Maryland Vietnam Memorial Park was dedicated on May 28, 1990.
On Nov. 7, 2007, Westminster Eagle writer Heidi Schroeder wrote an article about a Smithsonian Network documentary on the Vietnam memorial.
In July 2007 folks from the Smithsonian got in touch with the Westminster Eagle looking for family members of the late Carroll County native son, Lance Cpl. Stanley Groomes. (At the time, I worked for the Westminster Eagle, a Baltimore Sun publication.)
Unfortunately, we were not able to find any of Groomes’ family. It has been said that a veteran who is killed in action dies twice. Once when he or she is killed in action, and a second time when their name is said out loud for the last time. So, it is up to us, the collective Carroll County community to hold his memory in our hearts and his story needs to be repeated. I first wrote about Groomes in November 2007. Much of this tribute to his service and sacrifice was published at that time.
Groomes, from Hampstead, is one of the 18 Carroll Countians killed in action during the Vietnam conflict. After attending North Carroll High School, he worked for TUC, The United Company in Westminster, which made and distributed food canning equipment, before he joined the Marines on Jan. 2, 1968.
Born Sept. 11, 1948, he was only 20 years old, single, and had served in the United States Marine Corps for less than a year when he was killed 53 years ago this month, on Nov. 2, 1968 in Quang Tri Province. The province was located just below the Demilitarized Zone and the Ben Hai River in what was then North Vietnam’s Tri-Thien-Hue military region.
Quang Tri is the province in which the battle of Khe Sanh took place between Jan. 20 and March 31, 1968, just months before Groomes was killed.
The province is known for its breathtaking beauty and its persistent fog, which constantly complicated air and helicopter support for Marines on the ground defending the countryside against one of the largest concentrations of men and materiel during the Vietnam conflict.
The 3rd Marine Amphibious Force comprised the bulk of the American forces. It is estimated that the North Vietnamese had positioned three divisions of the People’s Army of Vietnam in Quang Tri Province, including the storied NVA 304th Division, led by some of the more capable commanders of the North Vietnamese war effort — Tran Quy Hai and Le Quang Dao — and overseen by Tran Bach Dang.
During the war, so much ordnance was used in Quang Tri Province that as recently as 2006, Clear Path International and the Mines Advisory Group were still removing unexploded ordnance and land mines.
Many social historians will argue that 1965 may have been one of the more defining moments for the baby boomer generation — folks born between 1946 and1964. Others say it was 1968. They are both right. For Carroll County one could easily argue that it was events in 1965 that began to differentiate baby boomers from the Greatest Generation, Americans who endured the Depression and fought in WWII. Those events continued through 1968.
1968 was a particularly horrible year in the Vietnam conflict and would later prove to be the bloodiest year of the war. By the end of the year, the United States had 536,040 service members in Vietnam. For perspective, in 2007, the United States had approximately 171,000 military personnel in Iraq.
In 1968 we lost 14,584 Americans in Vietnam. By the end of the war, there were approximately 58,256 names to be placed on the two black granite walls that constitute the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, it was a claymore mine that killed Groomes. According to a Defense Department telegram to his family, he died from “fragmentation wounds … while on a patrol.” According to published accounts, it was later determined that he died while leading a patrol, “when a claymore mine was detonated by an electric eye.”
He had just returned to active duty after being “hospitalized for 30 days with malaria just before he went back into action,” according to that published account.
His father, Vernon K. Groomes, was quoted as saying that his son probably was “not as alert as he would have been if he hadn’t been hospitalized for 30 days. … He wasn’t raised to be a protester. He was raised to love his country and be respectable.”
Lance Cpl. Groomes was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. His name can be found today on panel 39W, line 008 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, and on the Carroll County Vietnam Memorial at 170 Willis St., north of Court Place, in Westminster — and always in our hearts in Carroll County.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.