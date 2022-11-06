Kevin Dayhoff: VFW Vets Day ceremony to dedicate cornerstone to Donofrio family

On Friday, Nov. 11, the Molleville Farm Post 467 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Westminster will hold a Veterans Day ceremony and open house honoring the family of Pasquale Donofrio, who donated the land for the post in 1946.

On Oct. 25, 1946, the Carroll County Times reported, “Foreign War Vets To Erect Club House; Break Ground Nov. 11.” The article continued, “Through the generosity of Pasquale Donofrio, owner of the Carroll Gardens, a plot of ground … has been presented to [the VFW] as a site for the proposed club house of the organization. The land is situated along the Poole Road near the main highway. Principal plans have been completed and ground breaking has been announced for Armistice Day at 10 a.m.”

Armistice Day is known today as Veterans Day. It was originally set as a legal holiday with legislation passed in 1938 to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on Nov. 11, 1918.

According to multiple military history media sources, “In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word ‘Armistice’ and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.”

An article in the Carroll County Times on Nov. 15, 1946 reported that about 50 people were present for the ceremonies. The commander at the time was William Freyman. Rev. Cooper offered the invocation. The chair of the building committee was P.G. Coffman.

The upcoming ceremonies and dedication are the result of years of work by local author Brenda Marie Black, a granddaughter of Donofrio. In full disclosure, I had the honor of working for Donofrio at Carroll Gardens for several years in the late 1960s.

After years of research, Black wrote a definitive history of the life and times, “challenges, celebrations, tragedy, heart break, and deep regrets” of Donofrio and Carroll Gardens in a book titled, “The Bella Rose & Dianthus Bobby.”

The book was published in 2019 and was the topic of a presentation by Black at the Historical Society of Carroll County ‘Box Lunch Talk’ on Aug. 17, 2021. An introduction to the presentation explained, “In 1933, Italian immigrants Pasquale and Lena Donofrio opened Carroll Gardens in Westminster. Over the next 50 years their business developed well-known hybrid plants and became nationally known. Their son, John, became a nationally acclaimed landscape architect. Author Brenda Black tells the story of her grandparents and the business that remains near and dear to the hearts of gardeners in Carroll County.”

Black explained in a Feb. 8, 2020 article titled, “Historical Society of Carroll County Helped Fulfill My Dream,” on the Historical Society’s website, “[O]n January 25, 2019, I entered the Research Room within the Historical Society of Carroll County and was greeted by Mary Ann “Mimi” Ashcraft, research library volunteer… Catherine “Cathy” Baty, curator of collections, also was helpful and she allowed me to view some vintage photographs.

“My lifetime dream has been to write a story about my Italian grandparents, the late Pasquale and Lena [Casasanta] Donofrio. My grandfather left Italy in the early 1920s to work and live in the United States of America. He and my grandmother met and married in Geneva, New York in the mid-1920s. Soon after, they moved to Westminster, Maryland where my grandfather started and ran a successful nursery business, Carroll Gardens.

Brenda Marie Black, the author of The Bella Rose & Dianthus Bobby, pauses to display her book at the Historical Society of Carroll County, with research library volunteer Mary Ann “Mimi” Ashcraft. Black explained in a Feb. 8, 2022, article on the Historical Society website, she completed much of the final research on her book at the Research Library of the Historical Society in Westminster. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County.

“They and their children contributed greatly to the Westminster community. My grandparents’ story is unique and precious. They faced tragedy and personal challenges which changed the direction of their lives.”

At a Veterans Day planning meeting with Black this past Sept. 8 at the VFW, many members of the Donofrio family, Caroline Babylon, and VFW Commander Gil Muse, Black reported that Donofrio “arrived in Westminster, MD in 1929 and Pasquale began working for Westminster Nurseries as a propagation specialist. Shortly after he began selling rare plant species in Westminster [in the early 1930s] and it turned out to be a successful endeavor. Encouraged, Pasquale opened a garden nursery in Westminster, first named D & C Hardy Plant Nursery.”

A cornerstone dedicated to the memory of Pasquale Donofrio will be dedicated at a Veterans Day ceremony this coming Nov. 11 at the Molleville Farm Post 467 Veterans of Foreign Wars at 519 Poole Road in Westminster. Donofrio donated the land for the VFW post in 1946. This September 2022 photograph is courtesy of Brenda Marie Black, the granddaughter of Pasquale Donofrio. Courtesy Brenda Black.

When asked at the recent planning meeting why Donofrio donated the land to VFW, Black referred to her Sept. 10, 2021 letter to the VFW in which she explained that he, “was an Italian immigrant and he resided in Westminster, Maryland most of his life. He felt his adopted country, the United States of America, was a precious place to live and work. His two sons, John Donofrio and Harold Donofrio, both served in the United States military during war conflicts. John Donofrio served in the Navy during WWII, and he also served as an officer (Commander) at the VFW Post 467 in the late 1940s. Harold Donofrio served in the Amy during the Korean War. Especially because of Pat’s love of the USA, and due to being a proud father of a son who just returned home from serving during WWII protecting the USA, he donated his land in 1946 to the VFW for the construction of Post 467.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.