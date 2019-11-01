On Nov. 10, 1967, I recall reading Life magazine while watching Walter Cronkite on the “CBS Evening News,” casually discussing the latest casualties in the Vietnam War. It was just about then that the seemingly meaningless numerics coldly and callously recited on the black and white TV screen in our living room had begun to turn into shades of blood red as the reality of our friends and neighbors in Carroll County being killed in the war had started to be real. We discovered that there was nothing casual about casualties.