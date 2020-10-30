Dayhoff: Westminster has long history of meeting citizen demands for green space, parks and recreation | COMMENTARY

The Burk-Case 5K begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7. This will be the first Westminster Road Runners Club non-virtual race in more than 6 months. Social distancing and masks are required (when not running.) This race does require an online only sign-up and is limited to only 125 participants or will close on Nov. 3, whichever comes first. For much more information go to the Westminster Road Runners' website at www.wrrclub.com. To sign up online for the race go to runsignup.com/Race/MD/Westminster/TerryBurkSamCase5K.