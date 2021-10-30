Kevin Dayhoff: Let’s repeal daylight saving time | COMMENTARY

This year, daylight saving time will come to an end on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. At that time, you run around the house like you have lost your mind and shift all your clocks back to 1 a.m. Daylight saving time returns next spring on March 13.
Other than the benefit of the extra hour of sleep you gain that night, a gathering chorus of critics thinks the anachronistic timekeeping concept from yesteryear is not worth the bother.
The Astronomical Applications Department of the U.S. Naval Observatory reports that “standard time” was instituted by the railroads in the U.S. and Canada in 1883; the concept of standardized timekeeping was not made into law until March 19, 1918.
According to an article in USA Today on Oct. 25, 2021, “Daylight saving time was first enacted by the federal government during World War I as a way to conserve coal.”
“It was re-established nationally early in World War II and was continuously observed from 9 February 1942 to 30 September 1945. After the war its use varied among states and localities.”
Carroll County Times writer Jacob deNobel reported in a Nov. 3, 2017 article in this paper, “Carroll County first adopted daylight saving time along with the rest of the country on March 31, 1918 under the Standard Time Act of 1918. The act, designed to save fuel needed for the war effort, was first written about in the Carroll County Times on Feb. 22, 1918, where the basics of daylight saving were outlined.
“By the time the saving period had ended, in Oct. 25, 1918, opinion in the county had already begun to shift against the observance with the editorial staff remarking that general satisfaction has been expressed the clocks were going to be turned back.”
On March 7, 1947, the local newspaper, the Democratic Advocate, reported, “By defeating the statewide daylight savings measure the House of Delegates left the time question up to the individual towns and cities. Baltimore City has already determined that it will have daylight savings and Baltimore County will probably adopt the City’s time. Westminster will vote on the issue on May 7, 1947.
“Other towns in Carroll County may use daylight saving time, from the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in September. The result is bound to be confusing.”
According to the 2017 article by deNobel, “On April 27, 1947, Westminster’s town clock was advanced one hour at 2 a.m. and churches within the city limits held their services on daylight saving time that morning. The city offices, then-Western Maryland College, banks and schools all agreed to operate on the new time, while businesses were expected to conform soon after. In the following weeks, the communities surrounding Westminster also embraced what they were calling ‘fast time.’”
It was not until the Uniform Time Act of 1966 that the dates, for the beginning and end of daylight saving time during the summer months, were established. “The act provided that daylight time (started) on the last Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October, with the changeover to occur at 2 a.m. local time.
Congress meddled with the starting dates during the “energy crisis” years in the mid-1970s. Although the ending date remained in October, “In 1974, daylight time began on 6 January and in 1975 it began on 23 February.
“After those two years the starting date reverted to the last Sunday in April. In 1986, a law was passed that shifted the starting date of daylight time to the first Sunday in April, beginning in 1987…” Are you confused yet?
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 changed the “spring forward” and “fall back” dates once again. The 2005 act mandated, “Beginning in 2007, daylight time starts on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.”
Agriculture has traditionally opposed daylight saving time because our days are really dictated by the sun and not clocks. According to my wife, Caroline Babylon, “Let’s face it, the horses don’t really care. Springing the clock forward in the summer actually takes an hour away from the workday in the morning.” There you have it.
Besides, according to an article on the debate over daylight saving time in Indiana, on the website Timeanddate.com “Research from the University of California showed that having the entire state to switch to daylight saving time would cost Indiana households about $8.6 million in electricity bills each year.
“The study also estimated social costs of increased pollution emissions that ranged from $1.6 to $5.3 million per year. Moreover, the reduced cost of lighting in afternoons during daylight-saving time was offset by higher air-conditioning costs on hot afternoons and increased heating costs on cool mornings.”
Ultimately many will agree with Dennis Fuller, who on March 10, 2012, repeated in an article in The New American, the tale about the old Native American chief who was told of the reasons for daylight saving time. To which the chief responded, “Only the government could believe that cutting a foot off the top of a blanket and sewing it to the bottom, would make a longer blanket.”
What time is it? It’s time to repeal daylight saving time. That’s what time it is. … I’m just saying.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.