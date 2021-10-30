Kevin Dayhoff: Let’s repeal daylight saving time | COMMENTARY

According to the 2017 article by deNobel, “On April 27, 1947, Westminster’s town clock was advanced one hour at 2 a.m. and churches within the city limits held their services on daylight saving time that morning. The city offices, then-Western Maryland College, banks and schools all agreed to operate on the new time, while businesses were expected to conform soon after. In the following weeks, the communities surrounding Westminster also embraced what they were calling ‘fast time.’”