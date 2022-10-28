Kevin Dayhoff: I was called for jury duty. Would I be able to serve?

I was recently summoned to serve on jury duty. It all began early in August with a routine visit to my mailbox. There in the middle of various assorted pieces of mail was an envelope with the word, “SUMMONS,” in large print jumping off the envelope.

Sure enough, the envelope contained a summons to serve on jury duty — in two months. A quick look at the calendar in my phone indicated that I had serious responsibilities on each day of the week I had been asked to serve. Now what was I going to do?

My first responsibility was to carefully follow the instructions contained in the envelope. I did what any smart husband would do — I gave it to my wife to decipher. Caroline had been asked to serve on jury duty not too long ago, and she was up to speed on what to do. To my surprise, the online form, as opposed to most official Maryland websites, actually worked. It was user friendly, and it only took minutes to fill out the “Part B — Juror Qualification Form.”

Now, what to do about my schedule that week? Several well-meaning folks in the community suggested that I ask to be excused. Nope — not having it. It brought to mind signing up for the draft during the Vietnam War. I had a high draft number, and I would never have been drafted. However, my view was that serving in the military was a responsibility, so I volunteered to serve in the Marines.

Not to jump too far ahead, Brian L. DeLeonardo associate judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Maryland, said in his opening remarks on the day that I did eventually report to jury duty that voting and jury duty were a citizen’s two most important civic responsibilities. I later corrected my friend DeLeonardo that the three most important responsibilities of a citizen were voting, jury duty and serving in the military. Now that I think about it, I would add a fourth – volunteering for your community.

Serving on jury duty has a long history and tradition. According to multiple sources, the first jury trial in the American colonies was a murder trial that took place in 1630, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It is widely accepted that William the Conqueror brought the practice of jury trials to England in 1066 when the French invaded England.

The first women selected for a Carroll County jury served at the May term of the Circuit Court in 1957. The Democratic Advocate newspaper noted in an article that for the first time “in addressing the jury the attorneys will say ‘ladies and gentlemen of the jury.’” The women are: first row, left to right, Mary Rineman, Nellie Hare, Maurice R. Leister, Margaret E. Stewart, Dorothy F. Cootes, and Pearl L. Bollinger; second row, Estalla Frick, Marie Powell, Nellie Lantz, Katherine S. Chrysler, and Dorothy Stegman; third row, Maude Seipp, Lynda Hahn, Ruth G. Elderdice, Lillian Chew, Ethel Devilbiss, and Dorothy Card. Courtesy Historical Society of Carroll County

According to information found on the Circuit Court for Carroll County website for Jury Service, “The keystone of the justice system in the United States is the right to a trial by jury. … The right to a jury trial has a long history. It was part of the civil liberties granted by King John of England on June 15, 1215, and it was recorded in the document known as the Magna Carta. Trial by one’s peers was designed to prevent too much power being in the hands of the king. Jury service is one of the most important civic obligations that citizens have. It is an important aspect of the rights, privileges and freedoms we all enjoy as citizens of this nation. …”

So why did the Americans adopt the concept? According to an article titled, “Jury Duty: A Founding Principle of American Democracy,” written for the Civil Jury Project at NYU School of Law by U.S. District Court Judge Jack Zouhary, “When I read the flimsy excuses given by some notified of jury service, I cringe. That is why, at the beginning of a trial, I give a short history lesson and explain why jury trials are one of our great civic responsibilities. After years of widespread abuse by courts stacked with King George’s cronies, our Founders established the right to a jury trial. The colonists wanted to ensure that members of their community would be responsible for safeguarding their liberty and rights...”

Meanwhile, I wanted to serve, so I wondered if maybe I could move the week in which I was scheduled to appear. My high school friend, Dean Brewer, the former Westminster police chief who currently serves as a chief investigator in the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, encouraged me to go to the courthouse and speak with the Carroll County Jury Commissioner, Kaitlyn McCarroll.

The historic Carroll County courthouse on Court Street in Westminster, as it appeared in 1905. The site of this courthouse was determined on Jan. 3, 1838, by the then-nine “Commissioners of the tax of Carroll County,” now known as the Board of Commissioners. The courthouse was built by Conrad Moul for $9,800. After the building was completed, Mr. Moul sued the county in a contract dispute. According to one historical account: “The Howard County court ruled against the county and awarded Moul $1,000 plus interest and costs.” Postcard from the Dayhoff-Babylon family papers. (Kevin Earl Dayhoff)

According to the Carroll County Jury Service website, “We, in the court system, will make every effort to make your jury service a positive and pleasant experience. After jury service, many jurors have commented that they were glad they were selected, they learned a lot, and they have more confidence and pride in our court system. …”

My subsequent brief meeting with McCarroll a few weeks later certainly lived up to the pledge that the Jury Commissioner’s office will make “every effort to make your jury service a positive and pleasant experience.”

McCarroll assured me that by going online, where I filled out the juror questionnaire, I could easily adjust the week I would be available to serve.

Recently, I did report for jury duty. I was not chosen to serve on a jury that day, however, with DeLeonardo’s permission, I sat in the courtroom in the historic Carroll County Courthouse and observed the subsequent criminal trial. It was indeed, a fascinating “positive and pleasant experience.” And that is where we will pick up this story at a later date.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.